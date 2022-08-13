Television Canaria presents a varied billboard this weekend

TVC offers four films during the afternoons of this Saturday and Sunday

Still from ‘The rules of the House of Cider’.

In August, Televisión Canaria continues to offer a cinema offer for weekend afternoons with a billboard that includes a variety of titles. This Saturday, August 13, starting at 3:15 p.m., the day for moviegoers kicks off with the action movie, ‘Casino Royale’. It is followed by the film of intrigue and suspense, ‘A traitor like ours’. For the afternoon of Sunday, August 14, at around 3:15 p.m., Televisión Canaria will give way to the film that won two Oscars, ‘The rules of the House of Cider’, and later, to the drama based on real events, ‘One so different like me’.

Royal Casino

British agent James Bond (Daniel Craig)’s first assignment as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists around the world. To stop him and take down the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a high-stakes poker game at Casino Royale. Bond initially dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury official who is tasked with keeping an eye on government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to fend off the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen together, a mutual attraction grows between them.

A traitor like ours

A young British couple goes on vacation to Morocco. There they meet a charismatic Russian millionaire who claims to belong to the Russian mafia, where he is the best money launderer in the world. The mobster invites them to a party where he asks for their help to apply for political asylum in England in exchange for telling everything he knows, unmasking all those involved, his fellow mobsters, bankers and even British politicians… Adaptation of the homonymous novel by John Le Carre.

The rules of the Cider House

Homer Wells (Tobey Maguire) has lived his entire life within the walls of the isolated St Cloud orphanage. When he reaches adolescence, the director of the center, Dr. Larch (Michael Caine), prepares him to be his successor. But the young man feels the need to leave the orphanage and see the world. Captivated by the beauty of a girl (Charlize Theron) visiting the orphanage, Homer decides it’s time to leave.

One as different as me

An art dealer named Ron Hall has to befriend a dangerous beggar in order to save his marriage.