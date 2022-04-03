Television: How many Mexicans have won an Oscar?

Alejandro González Irritu, Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarn and Emmanuel Lubezkiare just four of several Mexicans who have managed to win a Oscar throughout 93 editions in which the statuette has been awarded to the best of world cinema by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The “Black” González Irritu is the one who has won an Oscar the most times with four, in different categories.

The former radio host in the 1980s in Mexico, established himself in 2014 with his film Birdman, starring Michael Keaton and Emma Stone, with which he won three Oscars.

González Irritu won for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. While a year later he repeated as Best Director for the film Revenant, which gave actor Leonardo DiCaprio his first Oscar for best actor.

Behind Negro are Cuarn and “Goat” Lubezki with three statuettes.

Cuarn has won two Oscars for Best Director for his work on the films Gravity (2013), and at the time became the first Mexican and Latin American to win this category.

Later he won again for Rome (2018), and again made history by winning the category in a film not spoken in English. Ella Cuarn added two Oscars that same year as she won the award for Best Photography.

While Lubezki won three Oscars in consecutive years, all for his photographic work on the films Gravity (2013), Birdman (2014), and Revenant (2015).

For his part, Guillermo del Toro adds two statuettes, one for Best Director for The Shape of Water (2017), a film that gave him another Oscar when he won in the Best Film category.

More than seven decades ago, designer Emilie Kuri, born in Mexico and of American descent, won two statuettes for her work in Production Design with the films The Heiress (1949) and for Disney’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s book, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (1954).

For his part, the actor from Chihuahua, Anthony Quinn, put the name of Mexico again in the delivery of the Academy.

Quinn won two Oscars for Best Actor for his films Viva Zapata! (1952), and for Lust for Life (1956), where he shared credits with Kirk Douglas.

Many years later, the actress of Mexican and Kenyan nationality, Lupita Nyong’o, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years A Slave (2013).

For her part, the German-Mexican, Brigitte Broch, won the Oscar for Production Design for her work on Moulin Rouge! (2001), while in the same category Eugenio Caballero won for El Laberinto del Fauno.

In the same 2006 Spanish film, Guillermo Navarro won for Best Cinematography.

In 1971 Manuel Arango and Robert Amram won two Oscars in the same year. With the documentary Sentinels of Silence they won in the categories of Best Short Documentary and Best Short Film.

Finally, in 20121, Carlos Corts, from the capital, won the Oscar for Best Sound in the film Sound of Metal.