Television: Oscars 2022: These are the African-American actors who have won a statuette

Throughout history, there are not so many actors and actresses of African-American origin who have won the different Academy Awards on the most important night in world cinema.

From 1964, and until 2022, there are several African-American characters who have won an Oscar in the different categories and here we review which are the winners over the years.

The list of winners:

best Actor

Sidney Poitier, 1964, “Lilies of the Field”

Denzel Washington, 2002, “Training Day”

Jamie Foxx, 2005, “Ray”

Forest Whitaker, 2007, “The Last King of Scotland”

Best actress

Halle Berry, 2002, “Monster’s Ball”

Best Supporting Actor

Louis Gossett Jr., 1983, “An Officer and a Gentleman”

Denzel Washington, 1990, “Glory”

Cuba Gooding Jr., 1997, “Jerry Maguire”

Morgan Freeman, 2005, “Million Dollar Baby”

Mahershala Ali, 2017, “Moonlight”

Mahershala Ali, 2019, “Green Book”

Daniel Kaluuya, 2021, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Rapporteur Actress

Hattie McDaniel, 1940, “Gone with the Wind”

Whoopi Goldberg, 1991, “Ghost”

Jennifer Hudson, 2007, “Dreamgirls”

Mo’Nique, 2010, “Precious”

Octavia Spencer, 2012, “The Help”

Lupita Nyong’o, 2014, “12 Years a Slave”

Viola Davis, 2017, “Fences”

Regina King, 2019, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

After the incident against Chris Rock, Will Smith returned to the stage to collect the Oscar for best actor. His role in King Richard earned him the most voted by the academy.

In his speech, he thanked the directors and apologized for the altercation he had with the comedian. In fact, he alluded to what his character in the movie would have done in an almost similar way.