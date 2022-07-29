Television programming today: the final of Survivors or a movie, you decide

The prime time of television in our country has a quite differentiated offer: the final of ‘Survivors’ or a movie. If you are more of a cinephile you can opt for ‘The Free Men of Jones’ on La 1 at 10:40 p.m. This drama directed by Gary Ross has as protagonist Matthew McConaughey that gives life to Newt Knight, a fighter and controversial man in the American Civil War. Knight married a former slave and helped small farmers create the Free State of Jones.

‘hidden beauty’ is the drama offered by Antena 3 at 10:45 p.m., with an impressive poster: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren. This film narrates the life of a successful New York publicist who suffers a personal tragedy that will lead him to neglect his work responsibilities.

If you prefer an action movie, your option is at Cuatro’s Blockbuster, where it is broadcast at the same time ‘On Dangerous Lands’. Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray they give life to a policeman and a farmer who face a criminal gang.

Finally, a Spanish-Argentine drama directed by Sebastián Borensztein: Captain Koblic. On La Sexta at 10:30 p.m., this film tells the story of an Argentine Navy commander who must pilot a death flight and decides to change course and start a new life. RIcardo Darín, Óscar Martínez, Inma Cuesta, Marcos Cartoy Díaz and Rafael Fernández bring the protagonists to life.

On the other hand, if you liked the first chapter of ‘The Bastards of Pizzofalcone’ In La 2 at 10:00 p.m. you can see the first chapter of the second season.

‘Survivors’ ending

The reality show most famous of Telecinco reaches its season finale. ‘Survivors’ will proclaim tonight the winner of this survival program in which they arrive as finalists: Nacho Palauformer singer Miguel Bosé; Bourbon Nachoa relative of the Royal House, and Marta Penate and Alejandro Nietoparticipants of ‘The Island of Temptations’.

How to vote for free in ‘Survivors 2022’

After the expulsion of Anabel Pantoja of the Cayos Cochinos, the time has come to find out who will receive the succulent check for 200,000 euros. But the program presented by Jorge Javier Vazquez It will have a difference with previous seasons since traditionally the winner of the last edition is in charge of delivering the check tonight, but today it will not be like that. Olga Morenoex of Antonio David Flores, will not be present at the gala as he does not want to coincide on the set with the most famous presenter of Mediaset.