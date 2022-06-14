Television – Saldaña Sisters Premiere “Gordita’s Chronicle” in Los Angeles

Alfonso RodriguezConsul General of the Dominican Republic in California, was present at the Gala Premiere of the Gordita’s Chronicle Series in Los Angeles, accompanying the sisters Mariel, Zoe and Cisely Saldaña, whose producer, Cinestar Pictures, produced the series that will officially come out on March 23. June on HBO MAX.

The gala, which included an interactive panel and the presentation of the first episode of the Series, took place at the Valentine DTLA, located in downtown Los Angeles on the afternoon of June 12. “I was invited by the “Saldaña” and the truth is that that first chapter was very well done; I hope it will be very successful so that other Dominicans feel attracted to tell quality stories,” he said. Rodriguez.

Based on the true story of Claudia Forestieri, the series, which is executive produced by actresses Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria and tells the story of “Cucu” (Olivia Goncalves) who, together with her family, flies from Dominican Republic to Miami in search of the “American Dream”, finding a life completely different from what they imagined.

As the graceful chubby girl grows up, her father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), her mother Adela (Diana María Riva) and her older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz), show love, resilience and self-improvement as they adjust to their new life.

Noah Rico, Cosette Haier, Dasha Polanco, Patrick Fabián, Loni Love and Rosmery Almonte also worked as actors in the series. In addition to the Saldana sistersproducing were Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson, Chris King of Osprey Productions and Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz.

Rodríguez is a veteran filmmaker from the Dominican Republic who was strategically appointed Consul in the “Mecca” of cinema by President Luis Abinader, among other things, to strengthen that city’s ties with the country and attract capital and “Seventh Art” productions.