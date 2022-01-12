Television, two other channels are about to disappear

29

























That 2022 would be an important and changing year for i TV channels broadcast on the DTT and on the other platforms it was already known from the end of 2021, and indeed it was seen a couple of days ago with the farewell to the Mediaset Premium broadcasts and with the movement of many channels (some even disappeared) starting from January 3 .









The last news, currently not confirmed but very probable for the reasons that we will explain to you, concern two channels owned by ViacomCBS: starting from January 16in fact, broadcasters may disappear from the DVB channel list Paramount Channel (channel 27) And Spike (channel 49), which broadcast films, TV series and reality shows and are present on the Italian digital terrestrial, respectively, since 2016 and 2017. Both channels, at the end of 2021, have changed encoding switching from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 and one of the two (Paramount Channel), it also changed Mux temporarily disappearing from the channel list of TVs that do not perform automatic retuning. Now, however, several clues suggest that Paramount Channel and Spike may say goodbye definitively to digital terrestrial.

Digital Terrestrial: what happens on January 16th

The date to look at, as mentioned, is that of January 16th. The electronic guide EPG of both channels, in fact, was updated until 6 am on Sunday 16: no transmission is indicated after that time. Similar situation on the official Paramount Network website, where the guide for both channels even stops on Saturday 15.

The website Italian of Paramount Network, however, does not report any news on the matter. In the Highlights of the week, however, the film is mentioned “Witness – The witness“, Which will air Sunday evening at 9:10 pm. However, it should also be noted that Paramount Network also broadcasts on number 27 of Tivùsat and on number 158 of Sky, while Spike is also at 26 of Tivùsat.

Are Paramount and Spike Going Online?

Finally, among the various rumors, the hypothesis that the two channels of ViacomCBS will disappear from digital terrestrial, but will remain on Tivùsat and Sky (Paramount only) and, above all, that ViacomCBS is preparing to strengthen its offer online, streaming.

Both channels are in fact visible in live streaming and they have a lot of content available on demand online on the official website. However, neither channel currently has a ‘specific app for Smart TV.

There is, however, the free app Pluto TV of ViacomCBS (available for some months also in Italy), which is broadcasting free content and within which the contents of Paramount and Spike could momentarily flow. Finally, the platform is also arriving in our country Paramount +, which will instead be by subscription.