Television: What is the movie that Sandra Bullock regrets?

Lto actress Sandra Bullock He has been honest and has confessed what film he regrets having made.

In an interview for TooFab, in which she was accompanied by actor Daniel Radcliffe during the promotion of his latest film “The Lost City”, Bullock did not hesitate to say that she wishes she had not done “Speed ​​2” and explained her reasons.

“I have one that no one saw and I’m still embarrassed to have been. It’s called `’Speed ​​2′. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. A slow ship. Going slowly towards an island. That is the [pelcula] I wish I hadn’t done and no one went to see it that I know of,” the actress explained.

The funny thing is that Radcliffe said she was a fan of the film that the actress would prefer had never existed. “I feel like she has a kind of cult love,” he pointed out.

“Very little… About five people. He and the other four 12-year-olds who watched the boat slowly make its way toward the small island,” Bullock quickly revived.

In this case, it is shown that the second parts are not always good, because all the good things that Speed ​​had did not reach its 1997 sequel, which with an average 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, is not considered a good movie.

“Speed ​​2” tells how accident-prone Annie Porter is thrilled when her boyfriend Alex gives her two tickets for a cruise vacation to the Bahamas. Shortly after the pair board the ship, they realize that John Geiger, the ship’s control designer, has planned to hijack the ship in order to obtain a valuable diamond.

The huge success of “Speed” led 20th Century Fox to consider making a sequel, despite the fact that the original director, Jan de Bont, saw no possibility of continuing the story while shooting the first part. Keanu Reeves decided not to participate in the sequel anymore, while Sandra Bullock said no at first, but when she was offered between 11 and 13 million dollars to play Annie again, she ended up agreeing.