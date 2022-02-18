Teleworking in Radiology for Spain for 3,000 euros/month

Álex Grande, specialist in Radiology who teleworks for Spain from Austria

In medicine telework may be an option for some specialties. Although a priori it might seem difficult, more and more specialists are taking the step, because among the main benefits is the possibility of living anywhere in the world, working fewer hours and receiving salaries of up to 3,000 euros for a part-time. This is the case of Alex Bigspecialist in Radiology, who works from Vienna making reports on images received from Spanish centers. A formula that allows you “the freedom to exercise from wherever you want” without losing contact with the Spanish health system.

In Spain, the formula proposed by Grande is not very widespread. Something that makes him recognize that “it is very atypical and usually attracts attention, but it is what suited me best”. In his case, he acts as autonomous for several private clinics and hospitals in the Basque Countrya “client portfolio” that allows him to work “only two or three hours a day, because what I wanted was to spend more time with my partner and be able to study German”.

With this part-time, per month you can receive about 3,000 euros net. “For me it’s enough”, because, as this specialist points out, “I’ve stayed with the most interesting projects. It would be different to be at home all day doing reports like donuts, which in that case I know I’d earn much more. But, currently, in my case I am looking for a Balance“.

Teleworking in Radiology

For her day to day, Grande has two diagnostic screens and a computer. With this material “I am employed, on the one hand, by a clinic in the Basque Country, which gives me access to PAX system which is where the images are archived. I see these images, which is the same as if I saw them while in the center, then I issue a report that is recorded in the system. I also work with a platform that is dedicated to teleradiology, with them I am like on guard. So on Wednesdays I am located during specific hours and they notify me as emergencies come in, after which I have a time of more or less an hour to issue the report, “says the specialist.

The benefits are clear “freedom and flexibility”, but you have to take into account the lack of contact with other colleagues. Thus, as Grande points out, “teleworking in my case, as a professional project, I think is less interesting than the one that can be carried out in a hospital, because you are not in contact with other specialists and in terms of research it is more difficult and limited”.

The first steps: months without response

Until October 2021 Álex Grande worked as a Radiology specialist at a public hospital in Bilbao. “There was no possibility of teleworking there. It was I who have looked for companies, contacting private clinics and hospitals and offering myself,” says the doctor

With a list of centers that might be amenable to her services, Grande began emailing. “Several months passed in which they did not respond to me. It was very hard, because I had already taken the step and I even thought of college in France where this modality is more widespread”. But, before Christmas he had the first of the calls, to which a few more were added and which, to this day, allow him to continue dedicating himself to his work from some 2,000 kilometers of distance from what was his first hospital.