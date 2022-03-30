“Tell him that I am going to destroy them”: Vladimir Putin’s response to the message that Volodimir Zelensky sent him through Roman Abramovich

the russian oligarch Roman Abramovichwho is trying to mediate between Moscow and kyiv to end the war in Ukraine, flew to Russia to hand over Vladimir Putin a note written by Volodymyr Zelensky where the terms of the invaded country appeared to put an end to the conflict. “Tell him I’m going to destroy them”replied the Russian president.

Abramovich, in his role as mediator, is avoiding Western sanctions from Turkey. Thus, the owner and former director of the Chelsea football team spent the last days flying between Istanbul, Moscow and kyivwith the aim of exchanging messages with the leaders of the war conflict.

However, when the last message with the peace terms from Zelensky reached the hands of Putin, the latter exploded with anger. As published by the English media The Times, the Russian president told the oligarch: “Tell him I’m going to destroy them.”

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC and several properties in London, was also sanctioned by the British government GETTY IMAGES

Abramovich left Istanbul’s Ataturk airport on a private Hawker 800XP jet last Wednesday, bound for the Russian city of Sochi. The flight’s tracker went dark near the town of Mineralnye Vody.

Then he returned to Istanbul and became involved with the Ukrainian politician Rustem Umerov, who is also said to act as a negotiator for kyiv. They met in a five-star hotel in the Turkish capital.

After the United Kingdom and the European Union imposed sanctions on him for his closeness to Putin, Abramovich has been trying to recover his reputation. His assets were frozen in Europe and began a liquidation of his London estates.

Your private boats and planes, on the other hand, will remain off limits as they dodge sanctioned waters and airspace.