Tell me what color nails you have and I’ll tell you what series character you are

Related news

When design the characters of the series and movies a thousand things are taken into account, since everything helps reflect your personality. Their way of walking, the style of clothing they wear or their makeup and hairstyle serve to build the characters. And also, the color of nails that look. For this reason, we have asked some experts what the tone you choose to paint them says about you and what series protagonist you would look like.

The first things to keep in mind are the colors that are worn each time of the year. Sophia Khasanovaco-owner of Siberia Salón, surely the most avant-garde nail design center in Madrid, tells us three of the trending shades for this summer: “The neon, mauve and green Bottega Veneta shades”, she affirms and assures that “neon colors are usually a trend in the hottest seasons, in manicures without designs, since they are striking in themselves”. Among them, for this year stands out the “neon orange”.

Furthermore, Khasanova explains that “the mauve tones They are highly demanded in our salons and are also in the top sales of our online store, while the Bottega Veneta green, which was already a trend last year, continues to be among the favorites for the most daring outfits”.

For its part, Irene Palacios, a Slow Life House manicurist, points out that “the colors of the season will be purple or lilac. Also pastel pink, blue or green”, he points out and points out that “in the face of summer and good weather, fluorine colors will return and of course coral and red”.

Other trends, as Palacios explains, are “vegan manicures and cruelty-free, that continue to grow unstoppable” and recalls the importance of taking care of hands and feet “with exfoliants rich in natural oils and masks rich in shea butter and argan, to hydrate and regenerate”. Specifically, to strengthen the nails, it recommends “active ingredients such as flax oil, red tea, algae, clay or rice powder, which thickens and strengthens the nail naturally.”

One character per color

Red. It is the best-selling and most requested color of nail polish. A classic that says a lot about who wears it: elegance, audacity and passion. You wear it when you want to be noticed.

Therefore, we are left with the way you have to wear it Seagullthe protagonist of Woman-fragranced coffee, the Colombian Netflix soap opera that sweeps half the world. The character played by actress Laura Londoño wears clear nails when she introduces herself as a character, but she paints them passion red for her wedding day, a statement of intent.

Our favourite: Green me nail lacquer – edition 2022, by Kiko, in Classic Red (€5.99).

neon orange. “Neon orange could be associated with Elite, a young, current and fashionable series, with many female characters who decorate their nails; in particular we like the new character of the 5th season isadorawho plays the Argentine actress Valentina Zenere, with extensions on her nails”, says Sofya Khasanova, from Siberia Salón. We have also seen them in another of the iconic actresses of this series, Esther Exposito and its unforgettable Carla.

Our favourite: Volcanic Orange nail polish by Mavala (€2.95).

Charcoal grey. The gray color is very symbolic, as it represents the union of dark and light. In fashion, it is the color of elegance and balance. If you wear them in gray, you show that you have your own style and your character would be Maeve from sex educationan intelligent, charismatic and feisty young woman who anyone would like to look like and who is put on the face of actress Emma Mackey.

Our favourite: Go Green Nail Polish in Bleu automne, by Yves Rocher (€4.80), with organic solvents.

mauve tone. “The shades of mauve and pink remind us of the series euphoria”, says Khasanova, “especially the characters of Cassieplayed by actress sydney sweeneyY Maddythe one who interprets alexa demie. In the series, they wear very nice nail styles, with extensions and abstract designs.”

Our favourite: Kiko Milano Smart Nail Lacquer Fast Dry Nail Polish in Pearly Golden Lilac ($2.99).

water green According to the Essie firm team, it symbolizes “a woman who loves freedom, who likes to enjoy and have a good time with her friends and family. A woman with a conciliatory attitude and a bohemian style of dress.” We would go a little further and say that it is the color that a modern young woman would choose, who has fun creating her own outfits. A perfect example would be Katone of the three protagonists of the series The Bold Typea young and talented community manager.

Our favourite: Flight of fantasy nail lacquer by Essie.

Yellow. represents a person optimistic and cheerful. And also very daring. As a series character it could be anyone from the series face to face, the ultimate tribute to this color that you love or hate, but that will impress everyone.

Our favourite: Electric Yellow from Maybelline Color Show.

Nude. “Energetic, active and with a great social life. An urban woman, who enjoys traveling the world, the woman who identifies with this tone could be Dua Lipa, with a daring and fun style of dressing”, they comment from the Essie team. It would also be perfect for the protagonist of Emily in Parisinterpreted by Lily Collinsan ideal basic color to compensate for the colorful and sometimes baroque outfits that he wears in the series.

Our favourite: Essie’s Sing Songbirg Along shade.

Green Bottega Veneta. “This green we identify with the new season of the series and just like that, to Lisa Todd, the character played by the actress Nicole Ari Parke. It suits her a lot because it is a transgressive color and she is very daring in her outfits”, says Khasanova.

Our favourite: Tropical nail polish by Lola Barcelona (€13.00).

Natural. As if they were not painted, but with a touch of glitter This manicure indicates refinement without fanfare and is typical of those who have a sober spirit and want to remain professional and, perhaps, mark a certain distance. If you like to wear them like this, from a French or Japanese manicure to a simple touch of glitter, your character would be Sophia Whitehouse, the elegant protagonist played by Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a scandal.

Our favourite: Dior Vernis Top Coat Opal (€28.00), the perfect finish for nails in an opalescent white.

dusty pink “The woman associated with this enamel is romantic and delicate like spring flowers. Lover of reading, yoga and inveterate dreamer. She has a positive attitude and loves helping everyone around her. Her style of dress is in delicate tones and with patterns such as small flowers, squares or polka dots”, they say from Essie and propose the style of Taylor Swift. But as a series, we are left with the protagonists of The Bridgertons, who sport clean, polished manicures and nude tones. If you want inspiration, check out the Bridgertonian tribute that was marked kourtney kardashian on Instagram by @kimkimnails, country flowers and all.

Our favourite: Essie’s Spring awakening shade; Add some flowers, and you’ll be right.

Black. Own of sophisticated women, who know what they want and who do not mind being the target of all eyes. It is also a symbol of the avant-garde, of those who do not get carried away by mainstream dictates. Played by actress Caroline Ramirez, in the queen of flowthe protagonist, Yeimy Montoya, gives a lesson on how to wear them like a diva.

He wears them very long when he triumphs as a singer and gives a motivational message to his fans: “There will always be people who do not understand what is different, but that will not be an excuse to fight for your dreams. They come true, believe me.” Also, in a black-gold version she wears them Maddythe bohemian mother who plays Andie McDowell in The assistant.

Our favorite: Vegan long-wear black nail lacquer by Camaleon Cosmetics (€4.20).

Follow the topics that interest you