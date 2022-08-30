TELVA September: we receive the autumn from the hand of Keira Knightley
Life itself
Childhood cancer. How does it affect healthy siblings?
to the beat
Julia Martinez and Maria Boln they discover a brand of artisan decoration and more.
Trends
margot robbie in 14 looks.
Patricia Urquiolal. The designer tells us about her latest challenge in Milan: a capsule collection for Max Mara Weekend.
shopping. 3 premieres that inspire us: Barbie, Persuasin and the Sex Pistols.
Spain Fashion: a new generation of designers to discover.
It may interest you
Autumn in 11 key trends: Be the first to know
Haute Couture. Where do you direct your steps?
The appetizer: This is how we live one of the best pleasures of summer.
Silvia Congost: An expert in emotional dependency, she knows how to deal with toxic relationships.
Culture
The good things that happen and are worth knowing.
Nerea Barros She resumed her nursing profession during the pandemic and captures her experience in a documentary.
Kate Winslet: the champion of the cause of real women debuts Avatar 2.
TELVA
Keira Knightley: We chatted in London with our cover girl.
hot autumn. This is how the next few months will be according to Margarita Delgado, deputy governor of the Bank of Spain.
The Macrons: a bomb proof marriage.
Laura Ponte. The model with Cartier jewels at the Palacio de Liria.
Of fruits and jewels: a symbiosis with magic.
Eleanor Carrington: The Venice Biennale pays homage to the surrealist world of the painter.
Beauty
Aitana: the new pop princess is the image of Pantene.
Special perfume. Do you know how to train and enjoy your sense of smell?
female surgeons. Specialists in plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery demand visibility.
Trips
Andalusian. Where the summer lengthens.
decoration
A vitamin house. That of businesswoman JJ Martin.
Kitchen
Delicious dishes to take advantage of autumn garden.
the last
Reviewing the Proust questionnaire. Vernica Echegui.
