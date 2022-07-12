Temporary tattoos like those of Belinda, Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

There is no doubt that art is carried in the soul, and if you want it to be marked on your skin, then decorate your body like Belinda, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson and Lady Gaga without submitting to the pain of needles with these divine temporary tattoos .

1. NatureTats Temporary Tattoo Page: The temporary tattoos in this pack feature original, handmade designs. This set integrates a dark, nature-inspired style that’s waterproof, comfortable, and safe, lasting 2-5 days. Price $1.99 (Original $5)

Urban Outfitters

2. Inked by Dani Temporary Tattoo Pack: This is a model that integrates many small models in different designs that are hand drawn with cruelty free vegan ink. They are easy to apply, since with only water you will be able to adhere them to your body. Price $5.98

Walmart

3. Brand Tattoo Pen: These cosmetic-grade markers are safe on the skin and come in vivid, long-lasting colors. Whether you’re heading to a party, supporting your favorite team, attending a festival, or just want to try something different, these markers will help you create unique tattoo designs that reflect your style and mood. Price $5.99

Walgreen’s

4. Inked by Dani Temporary Tattoos: You’ll love these hand-drawn designs with divine cruelty-free vegan ink. This Bread made in the USA in a safe and non-toxic way. The best thing is that they have an easy-to-apply design that will make you feel like a celebrity at Coachella. Price $12.99

garage

5. Tattly Temporary Tattoo Set: Fall in love with butterflies like the celebrities with these beautiful fashion pieces that add a bit of femininity to your skin. These temporary butterfly tattoos come in a set that includes 8 butterflies and a sponge for easy application that will last 2-4 days on your skin. Price $9.99 (Original $15)

Urban Outfitters

6. NPW Temporary Metallic Tattoos: Adorn yourself with this variety of gold and rose gold tone tattoos. Create an eye-catching look that can be applied anywhere on the body to complement your outfits holidays or to complement with metallic jewelry in different shades any party outfit. Price $4.98

Walmart

7. Temporary Tatzi Temporary Tattoos: Do you like the tattooed look, but don’t want to get a real one? You’re lucky! These super cute temporary tattoos are perfect for when you want to add a little flair cool to you look. The template has many line art designs to choose the one that best suits your daily outfit. $15.90

Hot Topic

8. Inked by Dani Temporary Tattoo Stencil: Another model with a metallic finish that has several models of which it is only necessary to remove the top sheet, place the tattoo face down on the skin and apply a damp cloth on it for 10-20 seconds and gently remove it to discover the design embodied in your skin. Price $9.75 (Original $12)

asos

9. Mihenna Temporary Tattoo Kit: Get a perfect homemade henna tattoo every time with this easy-to-use henna powder and adhesive stencils. Begin by cutting out your design and adhere it to your skin. Fill the stencil with the organic henna and wait for the paste to dry for 2-12 hours, then when ready remove the sticker. Price $19.99 (Original $30)

Urban Outfitters

10. Tricolor Temporary Tattoo Stencils: These look great on any skin color and you will get a lot of compliments wearing them. They are perfect for parties, photo sessions, carnivals, trips, weddings, dances, the beach, vacations, concerts, bachelorette parties, and thousands of other events in which you want to give your image a different touch. Price $10.56 (Original $20.56)

Walmart

11. Fashion Angels Glitter Tattoos: Easy-to-apply models with adhesive designs that are sprayed with glittery for fabulous results. The inspiration sheet will help guide your application and imagination to make one-of-a-kind temporary tattoos that will look amazing with clothing. glittery that have obsessed Hollywood celebrities. Price $9.99

Walgreen’s

12. Inked by Dani Temporary Tattoo Stencils: Wear the color red like the hosts of La Mesa Caliente with these pieces of artistic design that give your image a different vibe, as they have a vibrant touch due to the scarlet use of vegan and cruelty-free ink with which they are applied. They made these parts. Price $12.99

garage

13. Inbox Temporary Tattoo Kit: Temporary tattoos with custom designs from real artists that adhere to the top layer of skin and last 1-2 weeks before gradually fading. The plant-based, water-resistant formula is safe on skin and contains no harmful chemicals. Price $27

Urban Outfitters

14. Yazhiji Temporary Tattoos: You will love wearing a look of total tattoo with these models that are designed to cover larger parts of the body. We love the fact that here you will have different options to choose the one that best suits your style. Price $15.59 (Original $21.99)

Walmart

15. Inked by Dani Temporary Nail Tattoos: Elevate your manicure and pedicure with some super cute nail tattoos! You will love the different touch that these mini tattoos provide as they are the solution for easy nail art at home. They feature black and white geometric designs, perfect for women or to complement men’s nail polish, the trend most famous men wear. Price $11.99

Hot Topic

16. Inkbox Temporary Tattoo Kit: Designed for professionals, hobbyists, and everyone in between, the freehand tattoo kit comes complete with everything you need to trace, transfer, and draw unique designs with its plant-based, water-resistant formula that’s safe for skin and skin. does not contain harmful chemicals. Price $49

Urban Outfitters

