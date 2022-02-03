Temptation Island and OnlyFans: scandalous Ciavy

Another former Temptation Island competitor has decided to give (or almost) some exclusive photos to his followers. We are talking about Ciavy, boyfriend of Valeria Liberati who in these hours has admitted that he too will soon open OnlyFans.

Some time ago we told you how Stefano Sirenaformer competitor of Temptation Islandhad posted a link on his social profile to access his recently opened OnlyFans account.

For the uninitiated, the English platform allows users to subscribe (against payment) to some exclusive content posted by their favorite influencers, actors, singers or characters.

Everyone can decide what to share and of course it is not necessary to undress but there is the possibility to do it and since the more subscribers there are more others will be earnings, for those who subscribe it is very common to share photo which, of course, Instagram would ban.

Recently, the videos shared on the site by Denis Dosio, who has come to slip some chips in his ass … What will he post instead Ciavy Maliokapis, is he also ready for this new experience?

Ciavy: he too sells to OnlyFans

In these hours Ciavy Maliokapiswhich the public got to know a few years ago, for his participation in Temptation Island, has posted a particular one among his stroies request received from a fan of hers.

As a comment on a photo, in fact, the woman asked the boy to open OnlyFans, correlating the message with many emoji that leave very little room for doubt.

The boyfriend of Valeria LiberatiHowever, he surprised everyone by revealing that he too will soon subscribe to the platform in question. He too, then, used particular emojis in his answer, such as that of “forbidden to minors under 18”.

May the man intend to show yourself without veils? And how will his jealous girlfriend take it?