Tempted by a VPN? SurfShark is at -82%, it’s time to take the plunge!

Surfshark is a young company, established in 2018. However, it has grown tremendously over the past four years.

Now, Surfshark recently moved its headquarters to the Netherlands, which is generally privacy-friendly. The country does not require companies to keep its users’ data, which allows Surfshark to have a “zero log” policy. More on that later, but for quick reference, Surfshark’s zero-logs policy means it doesn’t store its users’ IP addresses and browsing data.

On the other hand, however, the Netherlands is a member of the international Nine Eyes alliance. Businesses based in Nine Eyes member countries, as well as those under the jurisdiction of the larger 14 Eyes alliance, may be compelled by the government to share customer information in certain court-approved cases (for example, for matters of criminal investigation or national security). It would be worrying if it weren’t for Surfshark’s “zero log” policy. Since it doesn’t log any browsing data, it has nothing to share with the government in the first place, so we always trust Surfshark.

What we like

What we don’t like

  • Static IP address : We received the same IP address every time we connected to Surfshark. This makes it easier for hackers to track us online.

  • Based in the Netherlands : The Netherlands has privacy-friendly data retention laws, but it falls under the jurisdiction of Nine Eyes, which means the government can compel Surfshark to share customer information if necessary.

Conclusion

If you love watching movies and TV shows but want to keep your web traffic hidden, Surfshark is the VPN for you. We could watch Netflix, the BBC, HBO, Hulu and other streaming services while connected, and the speeds weren’t bad either.

Just like actual surfing, surfing the web can be dangerous, but for very different reasons. Between cookies, hacking, and data breaches, the safest way to surf online is privately, ideally through a VPN like Surfshark. With over 3,200 private servers worldwide, Surfshark seems like a good option for encrypting our web traffic, but we never judge a VPN by its coverage. Instead, we tested Surfshark, and here’s what we thought.

  • Virgin Islands-based no-logs VPN company
  • Allows unlimited connections, double VPN and split tunneling
  • Choice of OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2P2, Shadowsocks and more





