Temuco Hospital and Faculty of Medicine inaugurate Humanized Interview Rooms





With the participation of authorities from the Dr. Hernán Henríquez Aravena Hospital and the UFRO School of Medicine, the symbolic inauguration of 15 Humanized Interview Rooms was carried out, which will allow patients and their families to receive information or be interviewed in private spaces. and worthy.

The director of the Dr. Hernán Henríquez Aravena Hospital (HHHA), Heber Rickenberg Torrejón, together with the dean of the UFRO School of MedicineDr. Wilfried Diener Ojeda, the head of the Humanization Unit, Dr. Jaime Garay Ottesen, UFRO authorities and academics, hospital officials and members of the Humanization Unit; participated in a symbolic inauguration of 15 humanization rooms. The creation of these rooms is part of the recovery of spaces that dignify interviews with patients and their families, providing a space of privacy and dignity where they can find answers to their concerns. Heber Rickenberg, director of the Hospital, declared that this implementation is important from the strategic vision of the establishment, especially in quality management. “That is what we are doing today, through UFRO, which has donated the furniture to be able to leave these spaces as good as possible and to be able to find a place that will deliver the necessary information from our professionals to the family. So thank UFRO for this donation, a bond of years that we have in the teaching-care field, so congratulations also to them and thank you very much for this donation”. For the dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Wilfried Diener, the material contribution has no value, but it is the training of professionals that increases relations with the hospital. “We have an alliance of over 50 years, and it is the one that mutually enriches and empowers us, our contributions are to train people, to create people and at the same time we are creative in initiatives like the one we are inaugurating at this moment”. In addition, he added that this activity allows us to work together for the “sustainable development of our society from the aspects of health and well-being in the contexts of equity and inclusion, in short, in the humanization of the health services that we deliver and of the professionals that we form”. The HHHA hospital has made an effort to develop and implement spaces that favor a more humane care, in particular, allowing users to deal with the situation they are experiencing with dignity. In this line, Dr. Garay pointed out that these spaces “must exist in all health centers, and we have been able to recover practically all of those that existed or generate new ones, which were not contemplated before; then that will allow us to once again focus on people and that we worry a little more, that care is a little more humanized for patients, their families and also for us”.



