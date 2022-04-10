Ten award-winning movies that are hidden in the Netflix catalog

When they were in the movie theaters they were all the rage, the critics accompanied them and at the award ceremonies they were the most applauded. They all went down in history and no matter how much time elapses, they will always be award-winning films in their category. However, the billboard of the cinemas has to be constantly renewed. They left and left the big screen to find another place.

Today, these ten films are available on Netflix for anyone who, with their subscription, wants to get closer to seeing a mega production. Dramas, animated, musical, based on real events and with enviable casts. A selection for all tastes, enjoyable at any time of year and any time of day.

Dunkirk (2017)

A British-American proposal directed by Christopher Nolan and performed by Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Harry Styles among other great artists. The film has three Oscars to its credit: Best Sound, Best Sound Editing and Best Editing.









As for the story, it shows the events that occurred in the French city of the same name between May and June 1940 when, in the midst of World War II, the Allies carried out Operation Dynamo to evacuate their army besieged by Nazi Germany troops. Life stories, the fear of war and the harshness of the war in the service of a great film.

The Revenant (2015)

The production with which Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar for Best Actor. Tom Hardy, Willam Pulter and Domhnall Gleeson completed a cast that won, at that time, 12 nominations and three statuettes: the aforementioned, Best Director (Alejandro Gómez Iñárritu) and Best Cinematography).









The story is based on Michael Punke’s 2002 novel of the same name and follows the story of a group of men who are robbed and ambushed in 1823 Louisiana by natives. When one of them is injured by a bear on the run, Andrew Henry (Domhnall Gleeson) decides to leave him to his fate.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

A British film that achieved a great critical reception and an acclaimed presentation when it was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. This film did not win an Oscar but it did win a coveted local accolade: Chiwelet Ejiofor won the award for Best Actor in cast awarded by the British Independent Film Awards, the British prizes for the best independent films.

The boy who tamed the wind, a movie that captivates thousands on Netflix



As for the plot, it follows a 13-year-old boy who is expelled from a school because his family cannot pay the fee. Following this, he learns to build a windmill to save his people from famine. A story based on the autobiography of William Kamkwamba.

Klaus (2019)

The animated film that was encouraged to face Pixar and fight for an Oscar. Although it only reached the nomination at the big ceremony, it did win the Annie Award for Best Animated Film in the year of its release.









When Jasper is sent to the town of Smeernburg to learn his father’s trade, he is given a difficult task: to deliver 6,000 letters in a year so as not to be disinherited. However, the rivalry between the townspeople will make his task difficult until he meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives in a cabin surrounded by toys. An alternative for the whole family, with a moral, teaching and a very well achieved animation.

Manck (2020)

Scripted by Jack Fincher and directed by David Fincher, this film starring Gary Oldman, Lily Collins and Amanda Seyfried had everything to become the most awarded at that time. Although it was highly acclaimed -and also widely seen- it “barely” won two Oscars: Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.









As for the plot, it is a biographical drama that follows the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and the process that led to the writing of Citizen Kane (1941).

Marriage Story (2019)

Noah Baumbach directing, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern in the cast. A guaranteed success. The film premiered at the Valencia Film Festival on August 29, 2019, but it was its arrival on Netflix that caused a sensation. At a hotly contested Oscars ceremony, she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for the role of Laura Dern.









As for the story, it shows how a theater director and an actress struggle to cope and overcome their divorce, which leads them to an extreme in their personal and creative lives while figuring out how to get along to preserve their son.

Memento (2000)

Christopher Nolan took Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano and the entire audience on a journey through memory, memories and the despair of not knowing what is going on. Despite the great appraisal of the critics, it did not win an Oscar but it did win a British Independent Film Award for Best Film.









Memento closely follows Leonard, a man who suffers from anterograde amnesia after a severe brain trauma. He is unable to store new memories, so everything he does when the day begins he forgets after a few hours. To keep track of his life, he uses a snapshot system to keep track of the people he knows and the things he does. However, he has a present memory: the rape and murder of his wife. With the difficulties that this implies, he will seek revenge.

Parasite (2019)

The South Korean film that triumphed at the Oscars and won the Best Picture award is still something to talk about. Good criticism and good plot that results in an extremely captivating setting.









The Kim family struggles to make ends meet and bends over backwards to earn every penny they can. One day, they find a strange opportunity: to swindle some millionaires into believing that they are the professionals they need to serve at home. Thus, everyone begins to get a job on the property but without clarifying that they are related. The tension begins to grow and a strange accident causes a plot twist that was the great surprise of the film.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Aaron Sorkin directed a piece that managed to win the Golden Globe for Best Director in the year of its release and six other Oscar nominations. Of historical genre and legal drama, it is based on the events that occurred to the famous group Chicago Seven in 1968.

The trial of the Chicago 7, the brand new film by Aaron Sorkin that is a success on Netflix



The young people were accused of conspiracy and inciting a riot in the midst of the protests and repression that took place in the city of Chicago within the framework of the Democratic National Convention of the aforementioned year. The film shows the trial process, the life stories of each of those arrested and how only they were prosecuted for what happened.

Rocketman (2019)

The musical and drama that narrates the life of the famous musician Elton John is already part of history and not only for telling the intimacies of the beginnings, rise, decline and peak of the singer but for narrating the story with the songs of Elton himself.









Taron Egerton’s lauded performance as the lead earned the film a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and an Oscar for Best Original Song for John and Bernie Taupin for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”