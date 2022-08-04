Ten banilejos among 45 undocumented immigrants detained about to suffocate in a truck in Mexico

The banilejos do not stop, they continue to brave the danger to reach the United States illegally, paying a high sum of money, despite the tragedies that have occurred in recent months in Mexico and the measures adopted by Guatemala not to admit those who do not justify their trips now do it via Colombia.

On this occasion there are ten Dominicans, from the Peravia province in the south of the country, specifically from the municipality of Baní, who were rescued from suffocation, required oxygenin a group of 45 undocumented immigrants crammed into a truck loaded with industrial waste, in Acayucan, in the State of Veracruz.

Jatzel Román, Vice Minister of Consular and Immigration Affairs of the Dominican Republic, said that Dominicans are between the ages of 27 and 43, and left the country via Colombiawhere they do not require a visa, crossed the jungle to reach Panama and continued by land through the other Central American countries until they reached Mexico.

He explained, in a telephone conversation with Listín Diario, that Dominicans are protected by the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office. “He will not be charged”, but they will take statements about human traffickers.

He affirmed that it is a network that, despite being concentrated in Mexico and Guatemala, has collectors in the Peravia province in the Dominican Republic, a demarcation last december lost nine peopleof 11 Creoles who died in the accident of a trailer in ChiapasMexico. Last June another group of Dominicans were arrested in a truck in Mexico,

The release and repatriation of the ten Banilejos depends on the Mexican prosecutor’s office, he said, while indicating that the Foreign Ministry is in contact with the Dominican consulate in Mexico City and with the National Institute of Migration of Mexico and the Mexican prosecutor’s office.

He argued that the Dominican authorities work together with Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Colombia and other countries in the fight against migrant trafficking.