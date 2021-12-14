Ten classic Christmas movies, to see and review for the holidays

Qthe most successful ones, those who never tire and make us laugh and cry. In addition to panettone, gifts and dinners, Christmas is also synonymous with classic films to see and review without ever getting tired. Here are ten.

1. Serpent Relatives (1992). A vitriolic comedy directed by Mario Monicelli, Parenti serpenti takes place from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve, those of a hyper dysfunctional family that gathers every year in Sulmona to spend the holidays.

2. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971). Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory also marked the childhood of millions of children. Many would have liked to be in the role of little Charlie, winner of the famous golden ticket that gave access to the sweet and magical world of Wonka, played by Gene Wilder.

3. Mom I Missed the Plane (1990). “Keviinnnn”. It is the scream of Kate McCallister, in one of the most successful Christmas comedies of the last 30 years. She rises when her mom realizes she left without her son Kevin. From that moment begins the adventure of little McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), left at home by his family.

4. One Armchair for Two (1984). It’s like panettone: it can’t be missing from the Christmas menu. John Landis’ comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd became a must. Unthinkable not to see him every year. By now tradition has it that way. The amusing retelling of the story between rich Louis and poor Billy doesn’t tire.

5. Gremlins (1984). It’s not really a Christmas movie, but everyone wants to see it again during the holiday season. The adorable furry pets adventure directed by Joe Dante still likes it. Woe to exposing the little Mogwai to water and strong light, and woe to feeding them after midnight, they would turn into terrible gremlins.

6. Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). The best of Tim Burton in stop-motion. The idea of ​​combining Christmas with the dark atmosphere of Halloween comes from the director of Batman, directed by his friend Henry Selick instead. The result is a masterpiece that mixes fairytale, tradition, bright and dark colors. The Burtonian journey straddles the world of Christmas and Halloween.

7. Miracle on 34th Street (1994). It’s one of those movies we grew up with. First of all because the original dates back to 1947, it was that year that George Seaton’s hit feature film was released. This is the remake that marked the nineties and that brought back to the surface the story of little Susan who, like all children, at least once in their life, asked themselves, or asked their parents: Does Santa Claus really exist?

8. Love Actually (2003). A romantic comedy could not be missing from the Christmas classics. Love Actually, by the authors of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill, is perfect for the period. The ensemble film tells the story of love during the holidays, in its many forms, through the stories of nineteen characters played, among others, by Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Hugh Grant.

9. Frozen (2013). At Christmas, Disney cartoons are the masters. Young and old are glued to the TV. Frozen – the kingdom of ice is one of the most successful in recent years and is already a classic. Here the love between princes and princesses does not rule, but between two sisters: Elsa, invested with a mysterious power, and Anna, the smallest and most bungling, willing to do anything to reconcile and protect Elsa.

10. Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation (2006). The romantic comedy directed by Nancy Meyers parallels the story of two very different women. Amanda, Cameron Diaz, is a successful but allergic to love producer while Iris, Kate Winslet, can’t find a boyfriend. Disappointed by their respective existences, for the Christmas holidays they exchange their respective homes thanks to an online ad and, unexpectedly, they find two men (Jude Law and Jack Black) capable of making their hearts beat again.

