Ten films to celebrate Julia Roberts’ birthday

On the occasion of the 53rd birthday of the always splendid Julia Roberts, we offer a selection of ten films that can be retrieved through streaming platforms.

Happy birthday Julia Roberts!

Born in Smyrna, Georgia, on October 28, 1967, from parents both artists, Julia Fiona has a past full of events that are not too pleasant. From the divorce of his parents to the abusive stepfather, from the estrangement from his brother Eric to his father’s illness.

After studying journalism, he decides to take the road of acting and in 1988 he gets his first leading role in Mystic Pizza. The consecration comes the following year, with Steel flowers, for which she deserves her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe.

1990 is the year of Pretty Woman and there is little or nothing to add: Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Film and second nomination, but this time as a star. Afterwards, throughout the nineties, he fully exploited his potential and enormously enriched his filmography. Moving on from the thriller (In bed with the enemy) to fantasy (Hook Captain Hook), from the investigative film (The Pelican Report) to author comedy (Everyone says I Love You) and the more commercial one (My best friend’s Wedding And Notting Hill). Many are the names of the directors and actors he meets and collaborates with along the way. Path that makes her one of the best known, followed and paid stars ever.

Beautiful as the sun, strong as the truth

In 1999 he finally holds a statuette in his hands for the interpretation of Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth. Her victory and her black and white Valentino dress remain in the collective memory of that evening.

The 2000s lead her to tread the scenes again, but few have become titles cult, unlike what happened in the past, although the collaborations are always of the highest level – George Clooney, Steven Soderbergh, Mike Nichols just to name a few.

Protagonist of commercials for brands such as Lavazza And Calzedonia, Julia Roberts is testimonial of Lancôme since 2010.

Among the actress’s projects there are also television products of great importance, especially for the topics covered, such as the film The normal heart and the Amazon series Homecoming. It was also guest star in an episode of Friends, as Susie, Chandler’s former schoolmate.

As for private life, obviously a lot of curiosity has always surrounded the figure of Roberts, who have been attributed flirtations and love stories (more or less real) with numerous colleagues. Between these, Kiefer Sutherland – with which he divided the scene into Deadly line – Matthew Perry And Benjamin Bratt. Mother of three, she told Elle magazine that she is a Hindu and no wonder she is also involved in humanitarian terms.

Ten films with Julia Roberts to celebrate the diva’s birthday

on NETFLIX:

HOOK – CAPTAIN HOOK (1991)

Steven Spielberg packs a small jewel, which has forever entered the public’s imagination. Robin Williams plays a Peter Pan now grown up and oblivious to everything that made up his past, from lost children to the fairy Little bell (Julia Roberts) and archenemy Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman).

But when Jack (Charlie Korsmo), the teenage son, is kidnapped by the latter, Peter is forced to recover his memories and his childhood to be able to save him. Five Oscar nominations and many cameos help make it Hook – Captain Hook an absolutely memorable work. And to think that in the beginning it was supposed to be a musical…

FRIENDLY ENEMIES (1998)

Directed by Chris Columbus, the film allows Julia Roberts to share the scene with none other than with Susan Sarandon: the two play respectively the new partner and the ex-wife of the character of Ed Harris. Two women at the antipodes, in terms of lifestyle and experiences, who suddenly (and dramatically) find themselves having to work together for the good of the children.

Simple yet exciting – also thanks to the soundtrack by John Williams – Friendly enemies is dedicated to the memory of the director’s mother, who disappeared before filming began.

EAT, PRAY, LOVE (2010)

Based on the autobiographical novel by Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat, pray, love follows the story of a woman (Julia Roberts) who one day decides to revolutionize her entire existence. A few years after the divorce, in fact, he sets off on a journey that will touch Italy, India and Indonesia, and will draw an important lesson from each stage.

Between discoveries, encounters and experiences, Elizabeth becomes a new person, being able to forgive and forgive herself. Directed by Ryan Murphy, the film sees the participation of a large number of stars, including Javier Bardem, James Franco, Billy Crudup and our own Luca Argentero.

SNOW-WHITE (2012)

Freely inspired by the homonymous fairy tale of the Brothers Grimm, snow-white gives Julia Roberts one of her most iconic roles – though perhaps not the most renowned: that of the Evil Queen. The main princess has the splendid face of Lily Collins, while the charming prince is played by the handsome Armie Hammer.

The film signed by Tarsem Singh exhibits a pinch of that visionary typical of the Indian director, together with an incredibly colorful and functional ironic vein. Too bad that the project was not very appreciated, ending up being considered almost a B series product.

Between TV series and theatrical plays

on PRIME VIDEO

HOMECOMING (2020) – tv series

Created by Eli Horowitz And Micah Bloomberg, the series is based on the podcast of the same name by the two creators. Protagonist of the first season, Julia Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, counselor in a government structure, with the task of reintegrating retired military personnel into society. The meeting with one of these, Walter Cruz (Stephan James), will forever change its existence.

Presented at Toronto International Film Festival, Homecoming it is certainly among the most popular series of the streaming platform. It consists of two seasons, but the second does not see Roberts lined up among the cast names.

THE SECRETS OF OSAGE COUNTY (2013)

Based on the play by Tracy Letts, August, family photo, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, the ensemble film – here the review – directed by John Wells narrates the evolution of a family crisis situation. When the mother (played by Meryl Streep) mysteriously disappears, one of the daughters, Ivy (Julianne Nicholson), decides to reunite the relatives to understand what is happening.

During the narration, not so pleasant memories and disarming discoveries will emerge. Julia Roberts plays the role of Barbara, Ivy’s older sister, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

BEN IS BACK (2018)

Presented to Toronto International Film Festival and at the Rome Film Fest, in the section Alice in the city – where it was awarded the Special mention by the Jury – Well is back is the story of a young drug addict.

Lucas Hedges lends the face to the protagonist, Ben Burns, fresh from a period of detoxification and ready to reconnect with his mother (Julia Roberts) and with his sister Ivy (Kathryn Newton). However, the Christmas period and the return to the places of childhood become a source of pressure that is difficult to manage. The film is directed by the father of Lucas himself, Peter Hedges.

Julia Roberts and the titles that have consecrated her

on NETFLIX AND FIRST VIDEOS

NOTTING HILL (1999)

Directed by Roger Michell and written by Richard Curtis, Notting Hill it is a real cult of which many know the lines by heart. Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) is a Hollywood diva, William Thacker (Hugh Grant) runs a bookshop in the London borough of Notting Hill. The chance meeting between the two will revolutionize the lives of both, leading them to live one of the most romantic stories ever.

Candidate to three Golden Globe and among the biggest box office hits, the film was shot in the real places of the British capital – for which fun is still organized today tour – and sees, as a cameo, the participation of numerous stars.

on DISNEY +

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

The film that consecrated Julia Roberts in the Hollywood firmament is a fairytale in all respects: Vivian Ward is a young and handsome prostitute, who wins the attention of billionaire Edward Lewis (Richard Gere). Put like this, the plot seems somewhat banal, but the load of suggestions that it brings with it makes it Pretty Woman unforgettable.

Directed by the master of romance, Garry Marshall, the film has undergone drastic changes in progress – it had in fact to veer towards drama – and has given the first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role at Roberts. Ray Orbison’s song is also famous, Oh, Pretty Woman (1964).

From thriller to drama, the actress’s thousand talents

SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY (1991)

There demonstration of versatility of an actress like Julia Roberts is interpreting, in the same year and with the same substance, a magical creature and a woman who couldn’t be more real. In bed with the enemy in fact, he introduces us to a young woman struggling with a husband (Patrick Bergin) violent and authoritarian. The only solution he devises is to fake his death, but soon the serenity and security, so hard earned, will be jeopardized again.

The film, directed by Joseph Ruben and based on the novel of the same name by Nancy Price, is a classic nineties-style thriller, negligible but enjoyable.

on RAIPLAY

WONDER (2017)

Film adaptation of the novel of the same name by RJ Palacio, directed by Stephen Chbosky, Wonder tells the moving story of little Augie (Jacob Tremblay), ten years old, born with a severe facial malformation.

As much as mom (Julia Roberts), dad (Owen Wilson) and older sister Via (Izabela Vidovic) try to give him a normal life, the difficulties at school and around are always too many. Friendship with Jack (Noah Jupe) will prove to be fundamental, albeit complicated by some misunderstandings. The film was presented in the section Alice in the city of the Rome Film Fest.

