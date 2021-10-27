Ten films to give Richard Gere visibility

What a bad end to Richard Gere, once a promising second-rate actor who never really managed to break through the stardom’s glass ceiling and who after a couple of encouraging films was reduced to being just “the ex-husband of Cindy Crawford ”- when you remember him. In the impossibility of finally building a career in a country that has now hopelessly rejected it for at least forty years, Gere has therefore decided to set sail for other shores, and fall back on Italy: this is where he is now looking for his next parts. for some years (you will surely remember the uncontrolled rumors that Don Matteo wanted him to be new after Terence Hill’s farewell). And it is here that, in the impossibility of convincing Paolo Sorrentino and Ferzan Ozpetek to have him act, “anything is fine, even a minor part, really, it doesn’t seem like it but I have a great stage presence!”, Poor Richard decided to try the happening road.

You know Gabriele Paolini, the guy who appears with funny signs and condoms in the background of the reports of certain newscasts? Gere was inspired by him but decided to up the ante, and instead of appearing behind Paolo Celata he aimed directly at the political palaces, sneaking in as a witness in a trial against the former Minister of the Interior of this poor disastrous country. Luckily they caught him right away! Giorgia Meloni thought about it – one who has a long eye on people, as Enrico Michetti demonstrates – going to track down Gere with a tweet of those who have collapsed for much less:

If we ignore the surreal detail of the last two lines that placidly explain the logical reason why this aspiring if not self-styled actor has earned an appearance in On trial: the true story of Matteo Salvini invalidating the previous tirade, this tweet is lethal – it would make Toni Servillo want to act too. With a few, simple words, he demolishes the lifelong dream of a poor man who believed in it more than his talent allowed him, and not to be mistaken even the whole country, complicit in this vile pantomime.

Yet to me Richard Gere arouses empathy more than annoyance, poor fellow, with his semiprofessional curriculum in which he struggles to have a role with name and surname, a career studded with “Plumber n1”, “Passante n3”, “Tizio che scla n4 “, “Dead body”. And in my opinion he deserves a bit of visibility: life didn’t give him what he hoped for, but he never stopped trying, and the move to move to Italy made him definitively nice to me. So I decided to do him a favor and give him some of the visibility that the Palermo stunt failed to achieve: here are a dozen of his lesser known films, in which he has a slightly more central role than “Sitting Person at bar n18 “, presented in alphabetical order. It will not be easy to recover them but if you beat yourself up a little you could discover some hidden gems.

Dirty business (1990)

The story of a police department that isn’t as perfect as it sounds, and of the Internal Affairs investigator who discovers the murk that stirs beneath the surface and brings it to the surface amidst crying and gnashing of teeth. Starring Andy Garcia and one of the many Baldwins, it is directed by Mike Figgis, a craftsman who has just received two Oscar nominations in his career. Richard Gere plays one of the cops.

American Gigolo (1980)

Anonymous Paul Schrader, one of those names that stay in vogue for mid-season and then disappear, directs this noir starring a couple who love having sex in curious and creative ways. During one of these performances the wife dies: is it possible that behind the accident there are actually the tentacles of a powerful senator? Richard Gere plays one of the witnesses to the crime.

Cotton Club (1984)

Directed by someone who doesn’t like superhero movies and therefore totally out of the zeitgeist, it’s a jazz and organized crime film set in 1930s Harlem. The story revolves around a club run by the mafia but attended exclusively by the local black population, and a series of family clashes. Richard Gere plays an instrument there.

Hachiko – Your best friend (2009)

Hachiko is the story of a dog, who, like all dogs, is born, grows and dies, and in between does a lot of typical canine things, like being a good boy, retrieving balls thrown away and eating his own poop. Richard Gere throws some balls away. I put the K in the title but it should be there.

Pretty Woman (1990)

Pretty Woman is the story of the social redemption of a prostitute, a kind of modern (at the time) version of My Fair Lady. It is also the film that definitively launched the career of Julia Roberts, who looms large and steals the show from anyone on set with her. Richard Gere is one of his clients.

Splinters of fear (1996)

An altar boy kills an archbishop – but will this really be the case? The legal case is complex, and it could go digging in forbidden territories or that one would like to silence: is it possible that the cardinal (very crazy and very imaginative idea) was a pedophile? Gregory Hoblit, a name I’m sure tells you absolutely nothing, directs this legal drama which is originally called as a German heavy metal group. Richard Gere is present at the trial.

The Jackal (1997)

A bloodthirsty hired killer is preparing his next shot, which involves shooting none other than the head of the FBI in the head – or is his target perhaps the wife of the president of the United States? The Jackal, as the killer is called, is shrewd and resourceful: the manhunt will even lead America to collaborate with Russia. Richard Gere is, inexplicably, an Irishman.

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

A “horror” about a mysterious guy in the shape of a giant moth who terrorizes West Virginia. I mention it only because it is the only film in Richard Gere’s career in which he is the protagonist: he is the journalist who investigates this frightening creature.

Officer and gentleman (1982)

Sort of remake in minor than Top Gun, despite being released four years earlier, it tells the story of a group of air force recruits and the iron sergeant who will train them, transforming them from mere worms crawling in the mud into glorious pilots of the equally glorious American army. Richard Gere is a rookie.

Unfaithful love – Unfaithful (2002)

A murky erotic thriller involving the inevitable he / she / other triangle, where she is a prisoner of her boring life and the other is the spark that brings back her enthusiasm and will to live. Obviously, since we are talking about a murky erotic thriller things are not going so smoothly, neither for her nor for the other. Richard Gere is him.

