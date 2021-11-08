Tech

ten games on sale for less than ten euros

Thanks to the activation of the new discounts on classic games on the PlayStation Store and the continuation of the November offers on the PS Store, there are many PS4 and PS5 titles now on sale on Sony consoles.

Among the latter, we can also find an interesting selection of titles that can be purchased at a very low price. With a budget of less than ten eurosFor example, you can add PlayStation exclusives such as Bloodborne or The Last of Us: Remastered, but also multi-platform productions and great classics. Below, we point out ten games at the moment discounted on PlayStation Store, with a price of less than ten euros:

  • Tekken 7: proposed at 9.99 euros, with an 80% discount;
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
  • Race trim: offered at € 5.99, with an 80% discount;
  • Mafia II Definitive Edition: offered at 9.89 euros, with a 67% discount;
  • Bloodborne: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
  • The Last of Us Remastered: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
  • Uncharted. The Nathan Drake Collection: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
  • Okami HD: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
  • Trine Trilogy: proposed at 7.49 euros, with a 75% discount;
  • Metro Exodus: proposed at 8.99 euros, with a 70% discount;

As usual, the discounts for PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 will only be available on the PS Store for a limited time.

