Ten gift ideas for those who love cinema

Christmas is approaching and it is immediately drama for the choice of gifts. If you don’t know what to make your cinephile friend who “already has everything” find under the tree, here are some tips for buying.

Kevin’s battle plan (Mom, I missed the plane)

Let’s start with a Christmas classic: Mom I missed the plane. In Chris Columbus’s 1990 work, little Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), forgotten at home by his parents not even a bunch of keys, finds himself having to defend his home from two clumsy thieves. The scenes in which the boy prepares ingenious traps against criminals have entered the imagination of more than a generation. Toy cars and common household items, such as irons, pillow feathers, and paint cans, become tools of war. Little Kevin studied his strategy to perfection, creating a battle plan that today is printed on numerous gadgets, from posters to sheets.

The replication of ET (ET the extra-terrestrial)

«ET phone home». It is one of the most famous quotes from Steven Spielberg’s film (1982). The adventure of the little extraterrestrial who tries to return to his planet after ending up on Earth is in 24th place in the ranking drawn up by the American Film Institute. Recommend a single gadget from ET is a titanic undertaking, since almost everything has been produced. Even what is considered the worst video game in history, released on the Atari 2600 to ride the resounding success of the film. If we really had to choose, we would opt for a replica of the little alien. In the living room of the house it could have its own (disturbing) why.

The wallet with the inscription … (Pulp Fiction)

Jules: “I want you to look in that sack and find my wallet.”

Jules: “The one that says ‘Ugly son of a bitch'”.

It is with this dialogue that in the film pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino (1994) one of the most iconic props ever is introduced. And it’s impossible not to let out a laugh when it turns out that irreverent phrase is not just a gangster joke: on the wallet it really says “bad motherfucker”.

The blue box (Mulholland drive)

A mysterious object just like the 2001 David Lynch movie. Mulholland Drive it is imprinted in the memory of many precisely for what it (not) tells, making it one of the most enigmatic and disturbing films of the last 20 years. Lynch’s surrealist work was named best film of the 21st century in a poll launched by BBC Culture. What is that blue box for? There is no real answer. Or yes?

The Nike Cortez (Forrest Gump)

Probably one of the most loved movies ever. Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 work traces symbolic moments in American history through the naive gaze of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), and is studded with numerous unforgettable scenes. It goes without saying that the business machine linked to the film produced everything. Even a chain of restaurants: yes, the “Bubba Gump Shrimp Company” really exists. If you are a cinephile and pure runner, you will lose your head for the Nike Cortez, the running shoes with which Forrest crosses the length and breadth of the United States. Finding an original model from the 70s is not easy, luckily Nike has recently relaunched the iconic sneakers on the market.

“Wilson”, the volleyball (Cast away)

Again the award-winning company Zemeckis-Hanks. Can a volleyball become our best friend? If you have seen Cast away (2000) you know very well that the answer is yes. Tom Hanks, lost on a desert island after a plane crash, creates his adventure companion by drawing a face on a balloon, to which he gives the name “Wilson”. The original prop was recently auctioned for $ 308,000. Fortunately, there are replicas at much lower prices.

The jacket with the scorpion (Drive)

A tamarrissimo object, there is no rain on this. Going out on the street in a white satin garment with a gold scorpion on the back isn’t easy, unless you’re Ryan Gosling. The jacket was designed by the actor himself, who said he was inspired by the Asian ones of the 1950s. In Nicolas Winding Refn’s cult film (2011), the flamboyant garment effectively becomes the costume of a super (anti) hero.

“Welcome to the Overlook Hotel.” And maybe the nuisance neighbor who has run out of salt thinks twice before ringing the bell. Seriously, the doormat inspired by Shining, in addition to the welcome sign, it is distinguished by the texture of the carpet present in the corridors of the nightmare hotel in the work of Stanley Kubrick (1980). If you want to exaggerate, you could also think about the hatchet with which Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson) breaks down the bathroom door in that mythical scene. But perhaps it is best avoided.

The lightsaber (Star Wars saga)

Nowadays there are all the colors. It’s also possible to have them custom made, like, “I’d like Kylo Ren’s handle and Luke Skywalker’s blade.” The lightsabers from the franchise created by George Lucas are a must for Star Wars lovers, especially cosplayers. And they also look good as futuristic neon lamps. There is only the embarrassment of choice, which probably will not be so easy, then: “May the force be with you.”

The Horse Head Pillow (The Godfather)

Okay, this gadget is awesome, just like Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece scene. Usually when we talk about de The Godfather, after citing the sumptuous interpretations of Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, one immediately thinks of the severed horse’s head stuck in the bed. If you love the movie and have a strong taste for the macabre, do not hesitate: it is probably the most beautiful pillow you will find in your life. An offer that you cannot refuse, to put it to Vito Corleone.

