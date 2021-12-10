Sports

ten goals of the season, better than Dzeko in the first year

ROME – An important double against Cska Sofia, served – thanks to the help of Zorya – to snatch the first place in the Conference League group from Bodo and avoid the much feared play-off against a third in the Europa League. Tammy Abraham took the scene with the two goals in Bulgaria and reaching six goals in European competition. Not a bad loot and now i have sent itn top scorer of the tournament. But not only.

Rome, Abraham has ten goals: equaled Dzeko’s score

Abraham has now come to ten total goals between Conference and championship. Although he has not yet convinced all the fans, who would like more goals also in Serie A, his score is more than comforting when compared to that of Edin Dzeko in his first year in Italy. The Bosnian striker had in fact disappointed on his arrival from Manchester City, barely scoring ten goals throughout the season between league (eight) and Champions (2). Well, Abraham has already reached the Bosnian’s share either in half seasonand, promising more goals in Serie A and growing with the Giallorossi team. With the brace made yesterday, the Englishman also celebrated the hundred goals scored as a professional. Numbers by no means disappointing.

