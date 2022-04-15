Ten Hag already has his 1st request, but he will have to ‘fight’ with Real Madrid for this French jewel

According to ESPN, Dutchman Erik ten Hag is interested in reinforcing Manchester United’s squad with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Close to being confirmed as manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hagis interested in reinforcing the Red Devils team with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Dutchman’s transfer plans for the club were one of the points discussed during the interview with those responsible for taking him to Old Trafford. The officialization of the technician, currently in the Ajaxcould happen in April.

Manchester United’s scouting department is also finalizing a list of various position names for the next European transfer window, but the Dutchman is expected to contribute his own nominations.

Among the goals of Erik ten Hag there is Tchouameni, the 22-year-old midfielder who is having a good season in the Ligue 1. The player had already impressed with Niko Covac and further improved his game with Philippe Clement after his arrival in January.

The Monaco is open to negotiations for his jewel after the end of the season, but will demand a value that could reach 70 million euros. sources told ESPN that he PSG He is interested in the Frenchman, but they added that, at the moment, the player is in favor of moving to another country.

The Chelsea Tchouameni’s agent and Monaco have also been contacted, but United could have an advantage over their rivals in the premier league given the uncertainty at Stamford Bridge over the future of the club and its next owner.

Tchouameni he can play in all midfield positions, even though his main role is the willingness to play from box to box. It is this versatility that attracts Have a Hag.

Real Madrid is also interested in signing the player. As revealed ESPNthe merengue club has already sent Juni Calafatone of the strong men of Florentino Perezto Monaco to strengthen relations with the player and with the board of directors of the French club.

It is likely that the still coach of the Ajax lose to Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. And there are still questions about the future of several players at Old Trafford.

Among them is Eric Bailey. According to sources, the player is another of those who intends to leave the club. The defender has not started since December and was not even called up by the interim coach. Ralf Rannick in the last matches against Leicester and Everton despite being in top form.