ten Hag attacked Cristiano Ronaldo in front of the group! — Foot11.com

The rag is burning between Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo. Last week, the Dutch technician allegedly attacked the Portuguese striker verbally. What to push CR7 a little more towards the exit? More

Very tense situation for Ronaldo at MU

The summer is coming to an end as it began for Cristiano Ronaldo. Absent when training resumed, as during the summer tour, the Portuguese had expressed his wish to leave Manchester United from this summer transfer window. History of playing the next Champions League. Except that since then, nothing has changed for the former star of Real Madrid. Worse, his behavior is singled out by part of the locker room. If the possibility of leaving is still very present, CR7 must face the discontent of certain teammates, and even of his coach, Erik ten Hag, visibly exasperated by his behavior.

Erik ten Hag can’t take Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior anymore (Icon Sport)

ten Hag publicly humiliates CR7 in the locker room

Last Thursday, a little over a week ago, it was emptying of bags on the Manchester United side. As explained The Sun in its columns, each player was invited to give his feelings about the current situation, when the Red Devils had lost their first two matches of the season. If Cristiano Ronaldo did not speak, his coach Erik ten Hag would have literally vilified the 37-year-old Portuguese, explaining, roughly speaking, that his star whims would not prevent him from continuing his reconstruction work at MU.

If the tensions were already palpable between the ex-striker of Juventus Turin and the ex-coach of Ajax Amsterdam, the verbal contest this time took place in front of the entire Mancunian group. Admittedly, in the process, MU unlocked its counter by signing a prestigious victory against Liverpool. Before a Ronaldo on the bench at kick-off. But this new spat pushes CR7 a little more towards the exit. If he were to stay, it would be interesting to see how Erik ten Hag will manage this conflict.