Ten Hag confirms for Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United manager from next season, has confirmed that he wants to keep the club’s Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is part of Erik Ten Hag’s plans for the future of Manchester United. The Dutch technician who is starting to take up his duties behind the scenes has already spoken with the Portuguese star and confirmed his desire to want to work with him next season: “I look forward to working with him. Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he’s already shown, and I think he’s still very ambitious. Of course I want to keep it. He has been very important for Manchester United this year and can show great statistics.” he said reports the Times.

Ten Hag wants to soak

Since Monday, Erik Ten Hag immerses himself in his future team: “From this Monday I will focus on United, and of course I will deepen things there. What I have to say about this is that the detailed analysis has yet to start, I still have to work with the team, but let me clarify that at United there are a lot of good players. » he added.

He knows that a long preparatory work for next season awaits him in England: “There are still a number of things to organize at staff level and also within the workforce. We will work on it intensively from tomorrow,” he concluded.

