Ten Hag furious with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Manchester United manager did not like the attitude of his Portuguese star last Sunday during the friendly match against Rayo.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag didn’t take a liking to Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior last Sunday. Against Rayo Vallecano, Ronaldo played his first game of the offseason after only two training sessions. If we are to believe The Sun, the Portuguese would have had an altercation with his new coach near the touchline. A heated exchange which would have led to his replacement at halftime.

Ronaldo flirts with the red line

Subsequently, and rather than sitting on the bench, CR7 left the stadium ten minutes before the final whistle. An approach that would not have been taken internally at all. Because at MU, replaced players usually stay at the stadium to watch what remains of the game. It is the least when we prioritize the collective.

Ronaldo would therefore have irritated Ten Hag and also the Mancunian officials. A club source said: “It’s not a good thing to leave early when you’ve been involved in the game. It’s different if you’re in the stands and you’re not involved. It was expected that someone who took part in the game would be in the dressing room at the end to listen to the manager’s speech. Moreover, many people were there to see him and he didn’t even participate in the applause of the fans after the final whistle. »

