Ten Hag given a condition to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Man Utd

Former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson has given Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag one condition to consider before keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

He said the Dutchman should only keep Ronaldo at Old Trafford if he has provided players who can play pressure football and provide assists for him [Ronaldo] can score goals.

Ronaldo has reportedly told the Manchester United hierarchy to allow him to leave the club this summer following the absence of the Champions League next season.

The Portuguese international and captain of the France team has been the subject of numerous exchanges with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus player trained on his own, having missed out on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due to ‘family issues’.

“The first thing you look at with Cristiano Ronaldo is his goals. It’s about whether the manager thinks – yes, he’s not going to rush, but do you have enough players in the team who are going to rush him? “. Lawrenson told Paddy Power.

“And if so, you keep it, because there’s no doubt that when you give it a chance, it scores.

“With Ten Hag’s own men in the dressing room, it completely changes the dynamic.

“There were fractures in the dressing room last season – everyone could see that.”

Lawrenson noted that the 37-year-old football icon is someone who just likes to score goals and is sure he will score more than last season with Ten Hag’s calm dressing room.

