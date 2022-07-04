Ten Hag has already tightened the screw, hot explanation in sight with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Karim Benzema’s “Little Brother” interview!

Erik Ten Hag’s era on the Manchester United bench officially started a few days ago with the resumption of training. The Dutch manager, as usual, seems determined to imbue his new workforce with his methods. The Mancunian locker room was able to measure the already clear philosophy of play of their new coach.

According to information from the Sun, Ten Hag has already sent clear messages both on and off the field. On the lawn, an ambitious game philosophy is already advocated. Lateral or backward passes in training are prohibited, players not respecting this instruction being replaced. In addition, Ten Hag would have warned that no special status would be granted in the workforce, even if young players take the place of other more confirmed. In addition Ten Hag stressed the capital importance of a better physical condition of his players.

Explanation Ten Hag – CR7 as soon as the recovery?

But the most important file at Manchester United at the moment is of course the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. A case that should be settled with a face-to-face interview. Several English media ensure that the Portuguese star and the new Mancunian coach will meet as soon as he returns to training to put things right on his future. Will Cristiano Ronaldo officiate his departure desires on this occasion? The suspense remains intact.