Ten Hag has decided for Cristiano Ronaldo

This was one of the big questions of Erik Ten Hag’s mandate not yet started. What to do with Cristiano Ronaldo? Since his return to the Red Devils jersey, the Portuguese has scored 24 goals and provided three assists, establishing himself as the key element of the Mancunians’ attack. However, since the announcement of the appointment of the Dutch technician at the head of the team, several media have announced that the current boss of Ajax Amsterdam will not want to continue with CR7 in his workforce, the scorer profile not adapting not to the team he wants to put in place.

Ten Hag wants to keep Ronaldo

What create many controversies across the Channel, controversies that should soon disappear. Indeed, according to information from the Telegram, Erik Ten Hag would find it “insane” not to want to count on the fivefold Ballon d’Or in his workforce. He intends to make it the centerpiece of his device, finding it still impressive at 37 springs. An interview should quickly take place to clarify the situation and reassure the Portuguese star about his role in the team during the next exercise. What reassure many supporters.

Exclusive: Erik ten Hag to tell Cristiano Ronaldo he wants him to stay at Manchester United | @JBurtTelegraphhttps://t.co/ExeHEYzBk7 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 6, 2022