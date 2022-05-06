Entertainment

Ten Hag has decided for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

This was one of the big questions of Erik Ten Hag’s mandate not yet started. What to do with Cristiano Ronaldo? Since his return to the Red Devils jersey, the Portuguese has scored 24 goals and provided three assists, establishing himself as the key element of the Mancunians’ attack. However, since the announcement of the appointment of the Dutch technician at the head of the team, several media have announced that the current boss of Ajax Amsterdam will not want to continue with CR7 in his workforce, the scorer profile not adapting not to the team he wants to put in place.

Ten Hag wants to keep Ronaldo

What create many controversies across the Channel, controversies that should soon disappear. Indeed, according to information from the Telegram, Erik Ten Hag would find it “insane” not to want to count on the fivefold Ballon d’Or in his workforce. He intends to make it the centerpiece of his device, finding it still impressive at 37 springs. An interview should quickly take place to clarify the situation and reassure the Portuguese star about his role in the team during the next exercise. What reassure many supporters.

to summarize

Cristiano Ronaldo should still be at Manchester United next year. His coach Erik Ten Hag will keep him while rumors of departures existed. He intends to make it one of the key elements of his team.

