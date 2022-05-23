Ten Hag has decided on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

13:31

For his first press conference as Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag revealed some of his ambitions: “We play in the Theater of Dreams. We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play a fantasy football. If we can’t play fantasy football, we still have to win. We will start the pre-season on June 27, and I will receive some squad members. In some positions, we want to renew the squad. I I’m still analyzing. I’m looking forward to working with these players. But like I said, a year ago this team was second in the league, so there’s potential and I’m really looking forward to it. to cooperate with the team.”

Asked if Cristiano Ronaldo has a future at his command, Ten Hag answered bluntly: “Of course.” What will it bring? “Goals.”