Ten Hag has decided on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo
Ten Hag has decided for the future of CR7 at Manchester United
For his first press conference as Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag revealed some of his ambitions: “We play in the Theater of Dreams. We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play a fantasy football. If we can’t play fantasy football, we still have to win. We will start the pre-season on June 27, and I will receive some squad members. In some positions, we want to renew the squad. I I’m still analyzing. I’m looking forward to working with these players. But like I said, a year ago this team was second in the league, so there’s potential and I’m really looking forward to it. to cooperate with the team.”
Asked if Cristiano Ronaldo has a future at his command, Ten Hag answered bluntly: “Of course.” What will it bring? “Goals.”
Niko Kovac in Wolfsburg, it’s coming soon
Niko Kovac will be introduced as Wolfsburg’s new coach no later than Tuesday, according to Bild. He will be accompanied by his assistant coaches who were already working alongside him in Monaco.
Liverpool formalize the arrival of Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool have announced a first recruit for next season with the signing of Fabio Carvalho (19), Portuguese striker. The latter will join the Reds on July 1 the day after the end of his contract with Fulham.
Ten Hag’s deputies made official by Manchester United
Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren will be Erik ten Hag’s assistants at Manchester United, the Red Devils formalize. McClaren, former England coach (2006-2007), was notably Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United between 1999 and 2001. Van der Gaag, a former PSV player, was ten Hag at Ajax last season.
Dortmund offers Salih Ozcan
The Turkish midfielder (24 years old, a selection), has officially signed up with BVB until 2026, indicates the German club on Twitter. The amount of the transaction did not leak. This season, he was an indisputable holder of FC Cologne, his training club.
OGC Nice: Julien Fournier on the start
The deterioration of relations between Christophe Galtier and Julien Fournier, the two main players in the sports sector in Nice, is such that the disappointing return phase of Nice could cost the general manager of the Aiglons his place. As announced by Nice Matin and L’Équipe this morning, RMC Sport can confirm that Fournier has never been so close to leaving the club for the second time. Christophe Galtier and Julien Fournier hardly speak to each other anymore. Before Reims (2-3), Galtier went to talk to Fournier because they hadn’t spoken all day. This is to say that the tension was at its height between the men at the end of a season which carried its share of tensions with a frustrating fifth place which already followed an infuriating defeat in the final of the Coupe de France against FC Nantes.
Neuer extends Bayern contract until 2024
At the end of his contract until 2023, Manuel Neuer joined Bayern Munich for another year, until 2024. At the club since 2011, he has notably won 10 Bundesliga, two Champions Leagues and the FIFA World Cup. clubs. He has played 472 official matches with the Bavarian club, of which he has been captain since 2017.
Tottenham ready to compete with Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus
After stealing qualification for the next Champions League from Arsenal, Tottenham could do the same for Gabriel Jesus, targeted for several weeks by the Gunners. The Telegraph assures that Spurs are now in the running to recruit the Brazilian, who wants to leave Manchester City to gain playing time. Nevertheless, even without the Champions League, Arsenal remains a very serious candidate according to various English and Brazilian media.
Januzaj and Nacho Monreal leave Real Sociedad
At the end of their contract with Real Sociedad, Adnan Januzaj and Nacho Monreal will leave the Basque club free, which thanks the two players “for their commitment, their dedication and their efforts”, while wishing them “the best for their personal future and professional”
It’s official, Bouba Kamara is going to Aston Villa
The neo-blue Boubacar Kamara, who has reached the end of his contract with OM, has therefore signed up for 5 years with Aston Villa, as the Birmingham club announced on Monday morning.
Manchester United: Cavani will leave well
Before the meeting against Crystal Palace, Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United this summer. “Out of our starting XI, there will be 10, apart from Edi Cavani, who will still be playing for this club next season,” the Mancunian boss told Sky Sports.
Arsenal: Arteta to speak with three players
After the failure of the Gunners to qualify for the next Champions League, Mikel Arteta will discuss with Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Elneny, all on the way out. “I will talk to all three players now or tomorrow and after that we have to start moving on, but we have clear ideas on what we want to do,” he said after the game.
Conte refuses to see a long-term future with Tottenham
Despite qualifying for the next Champions League, Antonio Conte refused to plan for the long term with Tottenham. “I am under contract until next summer. I signed for a year and seven months, he said at the microphone of Sky Sports. I really enjoyed my stay at Tottenham because, I repeat , it was a big challenge for me. It’s a trophy (Champions League qualification) and I’m very happy. Then we’ll see. I always said that at the end of the season we would talk at the club and find the best solution for me and the club. At the moment it was very difficult to talk about it. I am very tired. I was really focused to achieve this great achievement. I want to consider this qualification as a trophy “In my mind, my heart and my head, I know what we have done in these seven months. Me, my staff and the players. I want to celebrate and we will have time to speak with the club about everything.”
Zinedine Zidane should not come to PSG
While the Emir of Qatar has started talks with Zinedine Zidane to become PSG’s next coach, ‘Zizou’ is unlikely to come. The 1998 world champion hopes to become coach of the Blues after the World Cup. Within the capital club, the coach’s case will be settled once Luis Campos is officially appointed sporting director. The next step will be to draw the workforce around Kylian Mbappé, with fewer stars, more soldiers and more French people. At the end of the contract with Barça, Ousmane Dembélé is on the shelves of PSG. Paris will buy but above all sell. No one is safe, even Neymar.
