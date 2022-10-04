Ten Hag has made a decision for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has made an important decision regarding his star player.

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester United in January and Erik ten Hag won’t object should a suitable offer reach the English club. This is revealed by the English media The Telegraph.

Ten Hag not (anymore) holding back Ronaldo

Ten Hag met on Monday with his staff and his group in Carrington, the center of MU, to dissect the defeat of the day before against the rival of City (3-6). In parallel with this crisis meeting, Ronaldo’s future was debated.

The Dutch coach would have hinted to his officials that he agreed for CR7 to leave as long as each party finds its account. That means United must be given a decent offer for the five-time Ballon d’Or.

After wanting to keep Ronaldo when he took over, Ten Hag has been more open about his departure since the player let it be known he wanted a change of scenery. The Portuguese wanted to join a club that could offer him the Champions League this summer, but the only concrete offer came from Saudi club Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is decided to change air

Former captain Roy Keane has accused United of not showing Ronaldo “the respect he deserves”, mocking Ten Hag’s claim that he didn’t bring in his star player in the derby “out of respect for his great career.”

The Irishman also said that Ronaldo was frustrated to see United fall apart and that his former team-mate, barring an unlikely turnaround, was hoping for a move in January after failing to get the proper release during the previous transfer window.