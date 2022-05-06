Entertainment
Ten Hag has made a drastic decision regarding Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr
According to information from the Telegraph, Erik ten Hag, who will be the coach of Manchester United, wants to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in his workforce despite rumors of a departure in the event of non-qualification for the next Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United next season? Under contract until June 2023, the Portuguese star enters the plans of Erik Ten Hag, according to information from the Telegraph. The current coach of Ajax Amsterdam wants to make Portuguese an essential part of his team. The Dutch coach would even be impressed by the player’s ability to remain decisive. 35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has played 38 games in all competitions for 24 goals. He could still decide to leave the club if the Reds Devils do not qualify for the next Champions League.