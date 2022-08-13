Ten Hag muddles the waters on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Zapping Goal! soccer club Champions League: the top 10 of the best scorers in history

If he had not hesitated to tap on the fingers of Cristiano Ronaldo a few days ago and leave him on the bench against Brighton to show him who was the boss, Erik ten Hag has since buried the hatchet with his star at Manchester United.

After the punishment, ten Hag assures that everything is ok with CR7

Launched at a press conference on the possible departure of CR7 and the possibility for the Red Devils to open the door to him, the former coach of Ajax Amsterdam was very clear about the situation, ensuring that there was a misunderstanding on the folder :

“Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave? That’s your assumption, that’s not what Cristiano tells me. I take care of the players we have and we plan this season with him. We have to integrate him into the team”.

While the door to Chelsea could open in the event of failure for the Blues of the Aubameyang file (FC Barcelona), the fivefold Ballon d’Or could for the time being stuck on the side of Manchester…