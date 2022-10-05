Ten Hag opens up about Cristiano Ronaldo’s state of mind

He was called Mr. Champions League, now maybe he should be called Mr. Europa League. Holder only once in the first nine league matches with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has already had two starts in the Europa League, for a feat against FC Sheriff. Tonight, the Red Devils are moving to the lawn of Omonia, and CR7 could experience a new tenure, when he did not even enter this weekend during the humiliation against Manchester City (6-3 ). Present at the pre-match press conference, his coach Erik Ten Hag returned to the state of mind of the five-time Ballon d’Or, still at the center of departure rumors.

“He is in a good mood”

“He’s not happy he didn’t play on Sunday, don’t get me wrong, but the question was about his mood in training, where he’s happy. Of course, he wants to play and he gets angry when he doesn’t play. Cristiano is very competitive, he is not happy when he does not play, but I repeat myself, you may not have heard, he trains well, he is in a good mood, he is motivated and he gives everything and that’s what we expect. Something to reassure those who were worried about the state of mind of the Portuguese, relegated to a substitute role this season.