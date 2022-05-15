ten Hag ready to eject Cristiano Ronaldo against his will?

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

If Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a press release to Fabrizio Romano in which he announces his desire to honor his contract at Manchester United until June 2023 and to trust Erik ten Hag, it seems that the Dutch technician does not frankly feed the same intentions about the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Ten Hag would like to eject the “rebel” players

The Manchester Evening Standard and the Daily Star detail the plans of the former Ajax Amsterdam coach, who foresees a real sweep in the workforce. In addition to the end of contract (Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant), of Eric Bailly, Dean Henderson and Phil Jones who want to leave, ten Hag would have blacklisted the two “rebel” players in the Red Devils squad: Anthony Martial (currently on loan to Sevilla FC)… And Cristiano Ronaldo.

Information that should still be confirmed, the tabloids often tending to magnify the line of problems…