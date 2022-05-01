Ten Hag ready to fire Cristiano Ronaldo, his already known replacement?

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Is it already the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s season 2 at Manchester United? Back this summer, the Portuguese is certainly not living the dream he imagined. His team is struggling in the league and may not qualify for the European Cup next season. Above all, he has already had to deal with two different coaches, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, and will have to deal with a third this summer, the German only being there on an interim basis. To succeed him, the name of Erik Ten Hag is a favorite to sit on the bench at Old Trafford. And according to the information of Daily Starthe arrival of the Dutchman would not be good news for the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

CR7 kicked out?

Indeed, the current boss of Ajax Amsterdam could invite the Portuguese to leave, his profile not corresponding to what he wants to put in place in the north of England. Currently, the 37-year-old is tied until 2023 with the Red Devils. At the same time, the Sun even already evokes a potential replacement for CR7, in the person of Steven Bergwijn, the Spurs winger from Tottenham. Already close to Ajax in January, the Batavian would correspond more to the desires of Ten Hag who, after missing him with Ajax, will want to try again with Manchester United.