Ten Hag relies on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could have played his last game at Old Trafford last Monday when the Mancunians won over Brentford (3-0). A victory in which he participated by registering his 18th Premier League goal of the season.

Asked about it, his current coach Ralf Rangnick replied with tweezers: “It’s something we should talk about between us. Erik ten Hagthe Board of Directors and myself. Cristiano still has a year left on his contract, it’s also important to see and find out what he wants to do, if he wants to stay. But, again, I haven’t been able to talk to Erik so far and therefore it doesn’t make sense to talk about it now.”

But according to the latest information revealed by ‘The Telegraph’ this Friday, the future coach of the Red Devils Erik Ten Hag counts on Cristiano for next season and would even have planned to meet him as soon as he took office.

Admiring the great season of the 37-year-old Portuguese, the Dutch technician has planned to build his team around himand would even think of meeting him first among the players with whom he will organize a personal interview when he arrives in Manchester.