Ten Hag sends a ‘recadito’ to Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik Have a Hagnext trainer of the Man Utdis the new hope of the mancunian entity. After years in crisis, the English squad has opted for one of the most promising coaches in recent years, who will seek to impose himself -with a similar style- on Guardiola and Klopp to return the team to the elite.

However the dutch assured in an interview that reach to the English team with a idea very clear from match and in case about what Some players do not comply with what you will ask them, they will be relegated to the bench, even if they are stars like Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes.

“I will be myself. I will not change my vision. I’ll tell the big players their homework Y who does not comply with those tasks you will hear from me directly, no matter who it is“, commented Ten Hag in an interview in the Dutch medium Trouw.

In fact, some rumors have pointed out that the coach does not want -as well as Ragnick- to Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. However, it seems that Ten Hag would be willing to give the legendary striker a chance.

Coach it will take the reins of the team the next campaign and will have contract until June 2025, with the option of extending it for one more campaign.