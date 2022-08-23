Ten Hag still counts on Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite having brought him into play five minutes from the end of the match against Liverpool, Erik Ten Hag says he still wants to count on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo only participated in the very last minutes of the match against Liverpool. Some see it as a snub for the Portuguese and the fact that Erik Ten Hag does not really count on the star. What the latter defends himself. He says he still counts on his player for the future: » Can he adapt to my style of play? I think he can. Throughout his career, he, and under multiple managers, has done it in multiple styles and systems. He always played, so why can’t he do that? » he explained reports Sky Sports.

Still quite good

Erik Ten Hag also confirmed that he does not take into consideration the age of Cristiano Ronaldo to make it play: “For me, his age is not a problem. If you’re young, you’re pretty good, and when you’re old and still delivering the performance, you’re pretty good too. » he concluded.

