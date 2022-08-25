Ten Hag targets Xavi undesirable to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

The Red Devils are always on the lookout for strikers to strengthen their attacking sector. For the time being, two players playing in the Eredivisie could join Manchester: it would be Antony from Ajax and Gakpo from PSV. Erik Ten Hag does not intend to stop there, the Dutch coach would now target a top striker capable of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, still on the way out of Manchester United. The Portuguese star was also on the substitutes’ bench against Liverpool (2-1 victory for the Red Devils). Ten Hag would have personally requested in person the signing of a Barça striker, whom he would like to bring to England.

Memphis Depay is Ten Hag’s priority!

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Memphis’ situation could be resolved today. The former Lyon striker is close to terminating his contract with Barça. The Dutchman surely played his last match with the Catalans on Wednesday night against Manchester City, a friendly match ending with a score of 3-3 (Depay scored Barça’s 3rd goal). Announced a time close to Juventus, the Dutch international should not join the Italian club. His salary expectations are too high, and the Old Lady is about to recruit OM striker Milik.

This is why a return of Memphis Depay to Manchester United is increasingly likely. The player who played from 2015 to 2017 at the Red Devils, would give priority to the English club. For his part, the Mancunian coach Erik Ten Hag would see the arrival of Depay as a superb opportunity. The former PSV player’s transfer could be completed this weekend.