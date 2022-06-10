Ten Hag warns, Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer be king at Manchester United… – Sport.fr

To straighten out Manchester United next season, Erik Ten Hag intends to bring order to his workforce.

After a disappointing season for Manchester United, who finished 6th in the Premier League and will have to settle for the Europa League next year, it’s time for change in the ranks of the Red Devils. Chosen to succeed Ralf Rangnick on the bench, Erik Ten Hag arrives in England with great ambitions. According to information from Sunthe Dutch coach sent an email to his new players this week to set up some points of regulation.

The former coach of Ajax Amsterdam notably wanted to warn the stars of the team that “Football is a team sport and no one is above the others”. Adored last season by the public of Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo now knows what to expect. Furthermore, Erik Ten Hag wishes “more intensity during training” and he assures that “Any player who does not invest enough will be removed from the group” and replaced by a youngster from the academy. The tone is set before the start of a new era at Manchester United.