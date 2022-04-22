Ten Hag warns Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik Ten Hag will be Manchester United’s new boss from next season. Even if he still has a job to finish on the Ajax side, the highly respected Dutch technician is already starting to think about his future mission. And also the choices he could make on the side of Old Trafford.

The successor to Ralf Rangnick knows, for example, now how he plans to apply his philosophy of play. The interested party is determined to remain faithful to his principles, even if it means disappointing people and offending certain individuals. In his eyes, it is the collective that prevails and that will be his credo throughout his time with the Red Devils.

He puts the collective above everything

Just after his appointment was made official, Ten Hag gave an interview to the Dutch newspaper Trouw. An interview during which he was asked if he had prepared to manage stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo. His answer was unequivocal.

“I think so, but I will always be myself, he assured. I will not change my view of training. The type of players you have determines how you play, but I am in control of the requirements and tasks that are asked of the players. I decide the task of a player. If someone does not complete their tasks, they will be notified, no matter who they are. I won’t compromise on that.”

Ten Hag wants control over transfers

The Dutch technician is therefore not ready to deny himself, nor is he ready to have the needs of the team dictated to him. Before committing to MU, he made sure to benefit from full powers. “I make demands on how I want to work before I sign, he claimed. If these requirements are not met, I do not sign. The responsibility lies with me and I will be judged on the results of the team. I don’t want to be a dictator, I want to work together, but I wanted to have a say in transfers, it was a condition for me.”

Finally, Ten Hag concluded by assuring that the pressure linked to his new role does not bother him. Even if he admits that United are a step above Ajax, he believes that this new responsibility will not differ too much from the previous one. “I am aware of this (expectations, editor’s note). You just have to win or you will be judged. And that’s never enough. For example, Ajax got more points per game after the winter break than before, but people’s opinion is that we were much better in the first half of the season.”