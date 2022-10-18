Ten Hag’s big push to Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, it does not get better. Established only twice by the new coach of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo was released this weekend, during the meeting against Newcastle United (0-0). Replaced by Marcus Rashford in the 79th minute, CR7 had clearly shown his displeasure when joining the bench. A choice that had greatly surprised the local press and the Dutch coach had responded to this subject.

“We have to play four games in ten days. I want to keep the forwards fresh. We had to shoot. Rashy (Rashford) had no energy for the whole game so we have to plan everything. I thought Rashy was going to make an impact and if he had scored the goal we would have done everything right.”he explained, after the draw against the Magpies.

Erik ten Hag expects more from Cristiano Ronaldo

And obviously, Erik ten Hag does not intend to treat the fivefold Ballon d’Or differently from other players. At a press conference on Tuesday and on the eve of the shock against Spurs from Tottenham, the ex-manager of Ajax Amsterdam warned his striker. “No player is happy to go out. I understand that. I have no problem with him. He just has to convince me that he can be on the pitch.”he replied, after a question about the performance of the Portuguese in the last match.

Arriving in 20th place in the Ballon d’Or – won by his ex-Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema on Monday evening – Cristiano Ronaldo does not therefore seem to be Ten Hag’s first choice to start against Spurs. However, he could take advantage of the absence of Anthony Martial, “not available for this gameaccording to Ten Hag. He is back on the pitch, but not in collective training“. But for the moment, the Portuguese star still seems to be at an impasse, a few weeks before the start of the 2022 World Cup on November 20.