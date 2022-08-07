Ten Hag’s focus on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag has provided an update on the Cr7 case.

When some Manchester United players left the friendly against Rayo Vallecano prematurely, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag commented on the unacceptable behavior. Several players left the field at Old Trafford before the final whistle and the formalization of the 1-1 draw.

“I certainly don’t condone this. It’s unacceptable for everyone. We are a team and we have to stay until the end”.

At no time did he criticize Cristiano Ronaldo in particular, yet that’s what many media have been fixated on. Ten Hag is therefore here to tell you: “do your research”.

“There are a lot of players who have left, but the spotlight is on Cristiano, it’s not good,” Ten Hag told a reporter when asked about Ronaldo and asked if he perceived the player. like happy or not. “You mention it, you fix it, then you move on. I think we’ve said enough about it. I said it’s not okay.”

Cristiano Ronaldo asked to be transferred from Manchester United, and he’s a superstar, so it’s only fitting that the focus will be on him by default. Still, as Ten Hag pointed out, he wasn’t the only player to leave Rayo’s friendly early.

Despite requesting a transfer and missing the pre-season tour of Thailand, Ronaldo returned to training with the team last week. It looks like he will play the Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday after Anthony Martial suffered a hamstring injury.

“I am very happy [d’avoir Ronaldo]. I told you before, we have a top striker, really happy he’s here with the team and we’re sticking to the plan,” Ten Hag told reporters.