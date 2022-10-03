Ten Hag’s improbable explanation for his strong choice with Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Manchester United

Ten Hag’s unlikely explanation for his strong choice with Ronaldo

Posted on October 3, 2022 at 07:10 by Jules Kutos-Bertin



Still on the bench for the shock against Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo only witnessed the sinking of Manchester United (6-3), since he did not come into play. After the meeting, Erik ten Hag justified his decision by explaining that Ronaldo had not played “out of respect for his great career”.

It’s another tough weekend for Cristiano Ronaldo. After a frustrating international break in which he failed to show decisiveness, the Portuguese striker passed the derby in Manchester on the bench. Worse, beyond this difficult afternoon, Cristiano Ronaldo could only note the correction inflicted by Manchester City (6-3) and Erling Haalandauthor of three goals and two assists.

Substitute Ronaldo did not come on against City

After demanding his departure all summer long, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up staying Manchester United. With the arrival ofErik ten Hagthe fivefold Ballon d’Or has lost his place and must now sit on the bench.

Ten Hag says he didn’t bring on Ronaldo with United 4-0 down “out of respect for his big career”. #MUFC —Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 2, 2022

Ten Hag’s Amazing Justification