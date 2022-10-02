Ten Hag’s improbable response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from City

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

This Sunday, Manchester United was humiliated on the lawn of the Etihad Stadium by its great rival Manchester City (3-6). A match which Cristiano Ronaldo attended from the bench for 90 minutes while Erling Haaland chained a third hat-trick in just 8 games and equaled a record that CR7 had taken 273 games to reach in the Premier League.

Inevitably, the fivefold Ballon d’Or looked gray on the sidelines and, at the end of the meeting, the question was put to Erik Ten Hag. Why the hell left Cristiano Ronaldo on the sidelines rather than trying everything to get back into the game?

Faced with the microphones, the Dutch coach of the Red Devils had a most surprising response: “I did not bring Cristiano in out of respect for him, for his great career”. Not sure that this is the mark of respect that pleases the Portuguese star the most…