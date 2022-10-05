Ten keys to corporate wellness for successful companies | Well-being in the company

The degree of well-being of a workforce is, according to experts, a reliable indicator of the corporate intelligence of a brand. Programs of wellness such as Savia’s constitute a strategic commitment that offers results to companies of very variable dimensions. They adapt to the needs of each one, and their return is tangible and measurable. Taking care of the physical and emotional health of each employee improves productivity, prevents health problems and reduces sick leave. These are aspects that any company that is in the step prior to betting on a corporate wellness program must assess. These ten keys can serve as a guide to make a decision.

Productivity. The benefits that a company obtains from wellness programs like Savia’s can be measured. According to a study by the University of Oxford, happy employees are 13% more productive. The sequence is simple: greater physical and mental well-being helps the happiness of each employee and a staff, and this translates into increased productivity. The wellness Corporate is an efficient investment. Experts estimate that for every euro of investment, four return are obtained.

The value of companies that apply wellness programs lies in their ability to attract talent Arturo Bujalance, Director of Business Development at Savia

Personal motivation. Harvard University professor David McClelland described three basic motivations: the need for achievement (motivation for challenges), the need for affiliation (being part of a group), and the need for power (the person enjoys competing with others). One prevails in each individual and has a determining labor influence because the skills that he develops are in accordance with that need. The challenge for companies is to identify that motivation and channel it with different incentives so that the talent of each employee is 100% devoted to day-to-day work and, at the same time, feels rewarded to continue to be linked to it. That is the goal of corporate wellness programs. Armando Gómez, responsible for Occupational Health and Welfare at the multinational culture company Fnac, points out that the idea of ​​his company is that “each person feels proud as an employee.”

Corporate reputation. The income statement of a company reflects in a tangible way the benefits of the wellness corporate. The first companies that applied it are models of efficiency and not only because they obtain many benefits. The value of these companies lies, above all, in that they are benchmarks for the rest and have seen their value increase in the market because “they are capable of attracting talent”, says Arturo Bujalance, director of Business Development at Savia. These brands act like a magnet: employees are motivated to stay on the workforce and other companies, customers or suppliers want to work with them.

360º health. Some of the principles on which comprehensive health is based, which cares for the body and the mind, were already advanced by Hippocrates (460 BC-370 BC). “Walking is the best medicine for man”, said, among other things, the Greek sage. The WHO summarizes this global vision in the preamble to its Constitution: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” Covering this comprehensive care is the objective of Savia, which has a permanent telemedicine service for company employees, in addition to personalized programs that integrate three key pillars in health: nutritional, physical and emotional.

Taking care of the physical and emotional health of each employee improves productivity, prevents health problems and reduces sick leave. Getty Images/iStock

Personalized attention. University of Pennsylvania professor Adam Grant, an expert in organizational psychology, recommends personalization, one-on-one, as a formidable corporate strategy. This is precisely one of the distinctive elements of the program of wellness Savia corporate. Commitment to versatility, it adapts to the needs of each company and each employee. The second characteristic is that it offers highly specialized services in each area. In mental health it has specialists depending on the pathology and age of the person to be treated (a child is not the same as an adult). The same happens in the field of nutrition or physical preparation. These are aspects highly valued by companies. Arturo Bujalance, Director of Business Development at Savia, points to an example of the program’s versatility and specialization: “Companies highly value the possibility of performing physiotherapy in placethat is, sending professionals to conduct sessions for employees”.

Preventive medicine. The concept of health prevention refers to avoiding an ailment in people with risk factors for suffering from it. Savia’s model emphasizes a prior idea, health promotion, which focuses on helping to acquire healthy habits in all areas. The psychologist of the Savia service for companies, Estefanía Villanueva, highlights the importance of acquiring these habits and persevering in them because well-being is at stake. “It is a building with three pillars and all three are essential: good sleep hygiene, food hygiene and physical activity, and occupational hygiene.”

Mental health. In addition to mental illnesses, which affect 20% of the population, four out of ten people report frequent and continuous stress, according to the Spanish Society for the Study of Anxiety and Stress (SEAS). One of the main sources is work and, according to specialists, it is convenient to anticipate the problems that it can generate. Chief among them is burnout worker syndrome. The approach offered by Savia’s corporate wellness program is preventive, it is about offering each employee tools to better manage stress. Estefanía Villanueva is one of the professionals who attends to him. She works with each person and starts from a key idea that acts like a valerian capsule in the employee: “Work is very important, but everyone must be aware that emotional well-being comes first,” says the psychologist.

Job rotation. The latest report by Adecco, the main Human Resources consultant in Spain, indicates that the labor turnover rate in our country is around 23%, which has a high cost for companies. One of the goals of the programs wellness is that they retain and attract professional talent with incentives that are not only financial. The concept of emotional salary brings together all the aspects that have to do with professional needs (assessment as an employee), personal and family needs (conciliation) that go beyond the merely economic. The greater the professional qualification, the greater the weight of the emotional salary, according to experts.

Work is very important, but everyone must be aware that the first thing is emotional well-being Estefanía Villanueva, psychologist at Savia’s service for companies

job losses. One million people, on average, do not go to work every day in Spain, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The first cause of sick leave is depression and emotional problems, which are generally more disabling than physical ones. Given these data, maintaining employee motivation and avoiding psychological overload becomes a strategic challenge for companies and corporate well-being an effective tool to achieve it because it reduces stress, channels creativity, anticipates health problems and creates bonds between the employee and his company. The greater the well-being, the less labor absenteeism.

Welfare assessment. In the implementation of a corporate wellness program, it is necessary to assess the needs of each company to offer a personalized service, implement the project and, finally, evaluate the results. Savia offers companies aggregated data that facilitates predictive analysis of the human resources it manages, so that problems (health, among others) can be anticipated and areas where employee well-being can be optimized.