Ten movies to understand the 8M

The 8M also has a presence in the cinema. The seventh art has given us authentic works of art that have tried to show the importance of women in society. The movies are many, but never too many. That fight is still going on. There is a long way to go. The cinema is a good mechanism to contemplate the power of feminism, so that it reaches all areas of the city. In this proposal we bring together ten films that focus on the problems that we are obliged to solve together.

hidden figures

It tells the untold story of three brilliant African-American women scientists who worked at NASA in the early 1960s (in the midst of the space race, and also in the midst of the civil rights struggle for black Americans) on the ambitious project to put astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

I give you my eyes

One winter night, Pilar runs away from her house. She takes with her only four things and her son Juan. She escapes from Antonio, a husband who mistreats her and with whom she has been married for 9 years. Antonio doesn’t take long to go looking for her. Pilar is her sun, he says, and besides, “she has given her eyes.”

Persepolis

It tells the moving story of an Iranian girl from the Islamic revolution to the present day. When fundamentalists take power, forcing women to wear veils and jailing thousands of people, and as the war between Iraq and Iran rages, Marjane discovers punk, ABBA and Iron Maiden. When she reaches adolescence, her parents send her to Europe, where she gets to know another culture that has nothing to do with her own country. The protagonist adapts well to her new life, but she can’t stand loneliness and she returns to her family, even if it means putting on the veil and submitting to a tyrannical society. Original French voices by Catherine Deneuve and Chiara Mastroianni.

The hours

Story of three women from different times who try to find meaning in life. In the early 1920s, Virginia Woolf, in a posh London neighborhood, struggles with her madness as she begins to write her first great novel: “Mrs. Dalloway.” In the 1950s, in Los Angeles, Laura Brown, a married woman with children, reading “Mrs. Dalloway ”is so revealing to her that she begins to consider radically changing her life. In New York, Clarissa Vaughan, a current version of “Mrs. Dalloway”, is in love with her friend Richard, a brilliant poet suffering from AIDS.

Thelma and Louise

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtHhF7nH_Tk

Thelma Dickinson, a housewife with an empty and bland life, is married to an obnoxious jerk who treats her like a child. On her part, Louise Sawyer works as a waitress in a coffee shop and dreams that her boyfriend Jimmy, who is a musician, will marry her. One weekend they decide to take a trip together in Louise’s car to get away from the deadly routine of their lives and all her frustrations. However, her escape, which promised to be fun and, above all, liberating, ends up being an experience full of dramatic episodes.

I want to be like Beckham

Jess’s (Parminder Nagra) parents want her to be a conventional Indian girl, but she just wants to play football like Manchester United star David Beckham. One day, Jules (Keira Knightley), a girl her age, invites her to join the local girls’ soccer team. Her parents don’t understand why she plays soccer instead of studying law and learning how to cook, why she doesn’t try to look like Pinky (Panjabi), her older sister, who is engaged to the right man. Also, Jules and Jess like the same guy, her trainer Joe (Meyers).

suffragettes

The suffrage movement was born in England on the eve of the First World War. Most of the suffragettes did not come from the upper classes, but were working class women who watched helplessly as their peaceful protests amounted to nothing. Then they became radicalized and, in their tireless fight for equality, they risked losing everything: their job, their house, their children and their lives. The protagonist is Maud (Carey Mulligan), a woman who bravely claimed the dignity of women.

Cairo, 678

Three Egyptian women, who have suffered sexual harassment without being able to do anything about it, come to the conclusion that they have to defend themselves on their own, since they cannot count on the protection of the authorities. When one of them sticks a knife in the groin of one of her harassers, she becomes a heroine who arouses both admiration and suspicion throughout the country.

The number one

Emmanuelle Blachey is a brilliant engineer who has managed to climb the ladder and finally get into the executive committee of her company, the French energy giant. One day, a network of influential women offers her help to conquer the management of an important company that she quotes on the stock market. This would make her the first woman to hold a position of such caliber. But in spheres still dominated by men, professional and personal obstacles multiply. The conquest was announced triumphant, but in reality it is a war.

tootsie

Michael Dorsey is an unsuccessful New York actor. In addition, in artistic circles he has a reputation for being confrontational. Since his bad streak is not over, one day he makes an important decision: pass himself off as a woman to find a job. He gets a role, but his new identity will bring many complications in his daily life.