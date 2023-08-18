Ten new facts about Mayor Agustín Intriago’s crime: weapons, aliens involved and calls | Ecuador | news

Police have given new information about this fact this Friday, 20 days after the murder of former Manta mayor Agustin Intriago.

And it happened in a press conference between Quito and Manta. The interior minister, Juan Zapata, has been there; Police Commander, Fausto Salinas; and Freddy Sarazosa, director of Dynaseed.

Authorities have revealed new arrests, raising fears of the foreigner who was detained on the day of the Intrigo crime.

Here are 10 facts related to this fact that have come to the fore in the last few hours:

1.- An operation with a raid

Police deployed in the early hours of this Friday’s operation in three cities: Manta, Guayaquil and Naranjal. These were implemented with the orders issued by the judicial authorities. Five raids have been conducted in these cantonments of Manabi and Guayas.

2.- Twelve prisoners, four related to crime

During this Friday, the police have indicated that twelve people were apprehended in these operations; Four of these are clearly linked to Agustín Intriago’s crime: three were arrested and one was already held in a prison in Guayaquil. The other eight men arrested will be prosecuted for possession of weapons, reception and drugs.

The police found a lot of evidence in the operation.

3.- Foreigners included

In these operations, there are also foreigners in the group of prisoners. Police have indicated that there are Venezuelans, and even a Dominican, who would be involved in logistical matters.

4.- ppl, an important piece

Freddy Sarazosa, the national director of Dinased from Manta, said that the ppl involved are “one of the important authors in this event.” This could probably be the person who arranged or organized something related to the criminal event, as it would be associated with calls and participants from that prison. He will be kept in custody at the same center and will be tried.

5.- A car as a ‘screen’

Police indicated that among those detained was the owner of a car which may have been used as a screen in the intrigo crime. He was used as an alleged water delivery person to guide the affected persons to the mayor’s place.

Part of the weapons were found in an operation to capture those involved in the murder of the former mayor of Manta.

6.- Weapons found in the operation

Evidence collected includes firearms, grenades, mortars, bulletproof vests, stolen vehicles, controlled substances, mobile devices, cash and more.

7.- Hearing of double murder case

In the next few hours, the hearing will proceed to link the prosecutor’s investigation into the double murder of four people (including an inmate), one of a former mayor and one of a football player.

8.- framed with weapons

The eight men captured in the operation this Friday will be taken to a further hearing to face charges of possession of weapons, possession of illegal substances and trafficking.

9- Family reaction

After learning of Mayor Intriago’s arrest of others involved in the crime, his sister Ana Intriago spoke out briefly on Twitter. “It looks like the identity of the wicked will finally be found! Your prayers please! No impunity!” (sic), he posted.

10.- Mastermind

Although the police are trying hard to reach the alleged perpetrators, the officials have preferred to avoid talking about the mastermind and the motive of the crime. (yo)